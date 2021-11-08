Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced that the Company will participate in the following upcoming conferences:

Guggenheim 3rd Annual Neuro/Immunology Conference (Virtual)

Date: Monday, Nov. 15, 2021

Presentation Time: 9 a.m. ET

Stifel 2021 Health Care Conference (Virtual)

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

Presentation Time: 2 p.m. ET

Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Health Care Conference (Virtual)

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021

Presentation Time: 9 a.m. ET

These conference presentations will be webcast live and may be accessed by visiting Horizon's website at http://ir.horizontherapeutics.com. A replay of the webcasts will be available following the events.

About Horizon

Horizon is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases. Our pipeline is purposeful: we apply scientific expertise and courage to bring clinically meaningful therapies to patients. We believe science and compassion must work together to transform lives. For more information on how we go to incredible lengths to impact lives, please visit www.horizontherapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

