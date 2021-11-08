Joins "Business Ambition for 1.5°C" campaign of the Science-Based Targets initiative

Commitment to achieve by 2030 at least 40% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions, and at least 10% reduction in Scope 3 emissions, on way to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced its commitment to a science-based target of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 in order to help limit global warming to 1.5°C. This move supports the goals set out by the Paris Climate Agreement and marks an important milestone in QIAGEN's sustainability efforts.

QIAGEN's ambition to reach net-zero by 2050 applies to its entire value chain and fulfills the criteria of the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi), a partnership between the non-profit disclosure specialist CDP, United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), World Resources Institute (WRI) and World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

The commitment calls for QIAGEN by 2030 to reduce Scope 1 and 2 emissions by at least 40% and Scope 3 emissions by at least 10% on the way to reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 using 2020 as a baseline.

QIAGEN is joining more than 2,000 companies and other groups in the United Nations' Race to Zero Campaign anchored through SBTi's "Business Ambition for 1.5°C" initiative.

"Our commitment strengthens QIAGEN's ambition to reduce carbon emissions and do our part to hold global warming to 1.5°C compared to pre-industrial times. Helping to create a sustainable future is at the core of our vision of making improvements in life possible," said Thierry Bernard, Chief Executive Officer of QIAGEN N.V. "Social and environmental responsibility are vital to our business. In pledging to become carbon neutral by 2050, we are taking these commitments to the next level and embedding environmental sustainability in everything we do."

QIAGEN plans to achieve net zero status by cutting direct and indirect emissions throughout its operations. This goal is planned to be achieved through a series of measures including transitioning facilities to renewable energy, implementing energy-saving measures, minimizing waste in operations, factoring carbon footprints into product development, and working with suppliers and logistical operators to reduce their carbon footprints.

A shrinking carbon footprint is just one key aspect of QIAGEN's sustainability initiatives, which are reflected in QIAGEN having a PRIME rating from ISS ESG. Other aspects include a pledge to cut plastic use in packaging for products, a steadfast dedication to being socially responsible toward communities, and unwavering support for creating a diverse and inclusive working environment.

"Factoring social and environmental problems into day-to-day business is not about putting up with them as best-avoided costs that only add to the price of doing business," said Dr. Angelika Storm, Head of ESG Strategy and Impact Programs at QIAGEN. "It is about recognizing them as an investment into being able to continue operating as a company."

For more information on QIAGEN's sustainability initiatives, please visit our website at https://www.qiagen.com/us/sustainability.

