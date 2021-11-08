California Society of Entertainment Lawyers (CSEL) Presents MCLE Special Online Event Termination Rights Under Copyright Law: Reclaiming Works for Authors

MCLE (Minimum Continuing Legal Education) Online Session to Take Place Thursday, November 18th from 6:00 PM-7:30 PM

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / California Society of Entertainment Lawyers (https://www.csel-la.org/) has set Thursday, November 18th from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM for the MCLE (Minimum Continuing Legal Education) Zoom session, Termination Rights Under Copyright Law: Reclaiming Works for Authors.

Termination rights - giving creators or their heirs the ability to reclaim their work 35 years after the assignment of the work to a third party - ranks among the hottest topics in entertainment law as reflected by such recent high-profile cases as:

- Marvel Characters, Inc. v. Kirby (Marvel comic book characters, filed 1/8/10)

- McCartney v. Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC et. al. (The Beatles' songs, filed 1/18/17)

- Markham Concepts, Inc. v. Hasbro, Inc. (The Game of Life, filed 9/26/19)

- Horror Inc. v. Miller (Friday the 13th, filed 8/24/16)

- Clancy v. Jack Ryan Enterprises, Ltd. (the character Jack Ryan, filed 8/25/2017)

- Peretti Acuti v. Authentic Brands Group LLC (the musical composition "Can't Help Falling in Love", filed 8/18/20)

- Cher v. Mary Bono (rights to Sony & Cher songs, filed 10/13/21)

Moderated by Steven Lowe, CSEL President and Chief Executive Officer and Managing Partner at Lowe & Associates, panelists Marc Toberoff, Esq. (Toberoff & Associates, P.C) and Evan S. Cohen, Esq. (Cohen Music Law) will tackle all key areas relating to termination rights, including what to do, when to do it, consequences and major issues.

Free for CSEL members, event tickets are available for non-CSEL members at $30. The event is presented by CSEL in coordination with MCLE Seminar Chairman, David Albert Pierce of Pierce Law Group, LLP. (CSEL members are invited to email projects@csel-la.org or administration@csel-la.org to receive the promo code for the event).

About California Society for Entertainment Lawyers:

California Society for Entertainment Lawyers (CSEL) fulfills a critical role in providing education and networking for entertainment and IP attorneys as they take on the inequities between creators and studios. The Beverly Hills-based organization has emerged as a 'go-to' resource for providing "amicus briefs" on behalf of creative professionals battling it out in the courts (Petrella v. MGM). Recently, CSEL joined with SAG-AFTRA, Black Music Action Coalition, Music Artists Coalition and Songwriters of North America in a critical copyright case involving live music performances with the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals. (Greg Kihn, et al., vs. Bill Graham Archives LLC, et al). Visit CSEL at https://www.csel-la.org/.

