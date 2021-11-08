

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Primerica, Inc. (PRI) reported earnings for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit totaled $112.46 million, or $2.82 per share. This compares with $112.10 million, or $2.81 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Primerica, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $118.71 million or $2.98 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.98 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.0% to $693.24 million from $568.46 million last year.



Primerica, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $118.71 Mln. vs. $110.72 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.98 vs. $2.78 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.98 -Revenue (Q3): $693.24 Mln vs. $568.46 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PRIMERICA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de