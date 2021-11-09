Thunes Partners with Finastra to offer alternative payment rails for banks

SINGAPORE, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunes , a Singapore-based Fintech company and a leader in global cross-border payments, announced today a partnership with Finastra, the largest pure-play software vendor that serves the entire financial services industry, to integrate into Finastra's SaaS payments connectivity platform - Fusion Total Messaging.

The partnership will allow Finastra's existing ~8,600 customers to access new payment rails across 115+ markets, helping them to instantly send money to countries or use payment methods which they were not able to access before.

This is another great example of how fintech, pureplay tech, and traditional banks can work together to deliver a strong and unique value proposition to customers.

"The pace at which the cross-border payment industry is transforming and the rate at which customers' demands are changing, coupled with the ever-increasing regulatory scrutiny, are driving us to constantly challenge ourselves, look beyond the horizon, and seek synergies with dynamic, innovative and engaging partners. In a bid to deliver a better global payments experience for everyone, we are delighted to partner with Finastra to deepen connectivity to existing and new financial institutions on the Finastra platform," said Dawei Wang, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Thunes.

As a global leader in the fintech space, Finastra provides the broadest, deepest software applications and connectivity to marketplaces, partners and fintechs through its open platform, FusionFabric.cloud, orchestrating the future of financial services.

CONTACT: Irina Chuchkina, +65 9775 5128, press@thunes.com