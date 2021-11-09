Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 09.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc-Meldung: Alle Augen auf...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1H60R ISIN: GB00B45TWN62 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart
FINASTRA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FINASTRA 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
09.11.2021 | 02:04
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Thunes Partners with Finastra to offer alternative payment rails for banks

SINGAPORE, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunes, a Singapore-based Fintech company and a leader in global cross-border payments, announced today a partnership with Finastra, the largest pure-play software vendor that serves the entire financial services industry, to integrate into Finastra's SaaS payments connectivity platform - Fusion Total Messaging.

The partnership will allow Finastra's existing ~8,600 customers to access new payment rails across 115+ markets, helping them to instantly send money to countries or use payment methods which they were not able to access before.

This is another great example of how fintech, pureplay tech, and traditional banks can work together to deliver a strong and unique value proposition to customers.

"The pace at which the cross-border payment industry is transforming and the rate at which customers' demands are changing, coupled with the ever-increasing regulatory scrutiny, are driving us to constantly challenge ourselves, look beyond the horizon, and seek synergies with dynamic, innovative and engaging partners. In a bid to deliver a better global payments experience for everyone, we are delighted to partner with Finastra to deepen connectivity to existing and new financial institutions on the Finastra platform," said Dawei Wang, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Thunes.

As a global leader in the fintech space, Finastra provides the broadest, deepest software applications and connectivity to marketplaces, partners and fintechs through its open platform, FusionFabric.cloud, orchestrating the future of financial services.

CONTACT: Irina Chuchkina, +65 9775 5128, press@thunes.com

FINASTRA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.