CORRECTION: California Society of Entertainment Lawyers (CSEL) Presents MCLE Special Online Event Termination Rights Under Copyright Law: Reclaiming Works for Authors

MCLE (Minimum Continuing Legal Education) Online Session To Take Place Thursday November 18 From 6:00 PM-7:30 PM

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / California Society of Entertainment Lawyers (https://www.csel-la.org/) has set Thursday November 18 from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM for the MCLE (Minimum Continuing Legal Education) Zoom session, Termination Rights Under Copyright Law: Reclaiming Works for Authors.

Termination rights - giving creators or their heirs the ability to reclaim their work 35 years after the assignment of the work to a third party - ranks among the hottest topics in entertainment law as reflected by such recent high-profile cases as:

- Clancy v. Jack Ryan Enterprises, Ltd. (the character Jack Ryan)

- McCartney v. Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC et. al. (The Beatles' songs)

- Markham Concepts, Inc. v. Hasbro, Inc. (The Game of Life)

- Horror Inc. v. Miller (Friday the 13th)

- Peretti Acuti v. Authentic Brands Group LLC (the musical composition "Can't Help Falling in Love")

- Cher v. Mary Bono (rights to Sony & Cher songs, filed 10/13/21)

Moderated by Steven Lowe, CSEL President and Chief Executive Officer and Managing Partner at Lowe & Associates, panelists Marc Toberoff, Esq. (Toberoff & Associates, P.C) and Evan S. Cohen, Esq. (Cohen Music Law) the Zoom event will tackle all key areas relating to termination rights, including what to do, when you can do it, consequences, and major issues.

Free for CSEL members, event tickets are available for non-CSEL members at $30 dollars. The event is a presentation of CSEL in coordination with MCLE Seminar Chairman, David Albert Pierce of Pierce Law Group, LLP. (CSEL members are invited to email projects@csel-la.org or administration@csel-la.org to receive the promo code for the event).

California Society of Entertainment Lawyers ("CSEL") fulfills a critical role in providing education, advocacy and networking for entertainment and IP attorneys as they seek to even the playing fields between creative professionals and those that exploit the product of their services. The Beverly Hills-based organization has emerged as a 'go-to' resource for providing "amicus briefs" on behalf of creative professionals battling it out in the courts. CSEL joined with SAG-AFTRA, Black Music Action Coalition and others in a High-profile copyright case involving live musical performances (Greg Kihn, et al., vs. Bill Graham Archives LLC, et al). CSEL recently filed an amicus brief for petitioner Unicolors in their copyright infringement case against H&M that is presently before the United States Supreme Court regarding what happens when there are errors on copyright registration forms. (Unicolors, Inc. v. H&M Hennes & Mauritz, LP). Visit CSEL at https://www.csel-la.org/.

