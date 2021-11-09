Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 09.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc-Meldung: Alle Augen auf...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1CVJD ISIN: FO0000000179 Ticker-Symbol: 6BF 
Tradegate
08.11.21
15:44 Uhr
77,18 Euro
+0,62
+0,81 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OBX
1-Jahres-Chart
BAKKAFROST P/F Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BAKKAFROST P/F 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
76,7077,8607:07
76,6677,7808.11.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BAKKAFROST
BAKKAFROST P/F Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BAKKAFROST P/F77,18+0,81 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.