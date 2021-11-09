The UK dominates the leaderboard, accounting for 60 percent of Europe's Top Breakthrough Innovations in NielsenIQ BASES annual report released today, the findings highlight a number of leading trends that retailers should be prepared to tap into in 2022 and beyond.

The NielsenIQ BASES Breakthrough Innovation Report, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, has unveiled the most stand out innovations of the FMCG world that have made the biggest impact, with the UK leading as one of the most innovative markets across Europe.

Celine Grena, European BASES leader, comments: "It is worth noting that when you go back to the first report launched 10 years ago, trends such as 'shopping locally', sustainability and convenience were the 'ones to watch'. While these trends still exist, a number of these are gradually crystallising into the standout theme of mindful living. In fact, over half of the winners this year have at least one mindful living claim, versus only about one quarter in 2019."

The 2021 report saw a focus on sustainability, with products boasting green credentials, whether from an ethical or environmental standpoint, sweeping up a number of accolades, including Birds Eye Green Cuisine and the This Isn't range of plant-based products. Stocking such products presents an opportunity for retailers to drive 'premiumisation' in store, with 67% of this year's winners offering premium benefits whether it was from the product itself or the packaging.

Meanwhile, products that tapped into the 'better for you' trend also saw success, with Innocent Plus offering functional health benefits, and other manufacturers catering to the demand for 'healthier indulgence', such as Magnum Vegan ice cream. This trend has also been mirrored in pet food and has driven interest in products such as Butcher's Tripe Loaf and Whiskas Pure Delight.

The report also highlighted some incredibly well-executed beverage product launches within the winners, such as Starbucks for Nespresso, as well as Costa Coffee's RTD range. With an activation strategy initially focused on commuter points, Costa demonstrated an agile approach as the COVID-19 pandemic hit and swiftly pivoted their marketing plans towards working-from-home.

Grena, continues: "One of the key things we are seeing in this year's report is that consumers today are more aware and informed than ever. As a result, they expect much more from their products whether that's health benefits, sustainability, locality or convenience and consumers are willing to pay a premium to get it. Looking at this year's winners, they've built their success through syncing their innovation strategy with their in-market activation. The most successful activation strategies leverage multiple trade and media touchpoints to address the full breadth of their potential consumers."

UK Winners (listed in alphabetical order)

J.J Whitley Artisanal Russian Vodka

Innocent Plus (UK France)

Costa Coffee Ready-to-Drink

Starbucks by Nespresso (UK, France, Switzerland, Netherlands and Spain)

This Isn't

Magnum Vegan (UK Germany)

Birds Eye Green Cuisine

Cadbury Darkmilk

Pringles Rice Fusion

Butcher's Tripe Loaf

Whiskas Pure Delight

Rimmel Lasting Radiance

Sensodyne Sensitivity Gum

Febreze Bathroom Air Freshener

Finish Quantum Ultimate (UK Germany)

ENDS

About NielsenIQ BASES Breakthrough Innovation

This year's Breakthrough Innovation process reviewed over 50,000 product launches. The brands that made the 2021 list reflect a wide range of products and approaches that succeeded in making meaningful connections with consumers, an impressive feat within an increasingly crowded marketplace. Beyond BASES requirements for products that reflect strong, distinct qualities such as mass potential, longevity, brand incrementality, category distinction or appeal toward a specific consumer target, this year's list brings the continued evolution of the success criteria, which includes all six of NielsenIQ BASES' activation profiles.

About NielsenIQ

NielsenIQ is the leader in providing the most complete, unbiased view of consumer behavior, globally. Powered by a groundbreaking consumer data platform and fueled by rich analytic capabilities, NielsenIQ enables bold, confident decision-making for the world's leading consumer goods companies and retailers.

Using comprehensive data sets and measuring all transactions equally, NielsenIQ gives clients a forward-looking view into consumer behavior in order to optimize performance across all retail platforms. Our open philosophy on data integration enables the most influential consumer data sets on the planet. NielsenIQ delivers the complete truth.

NielsenIQ, an Advent International portfolio company, has operations in nearly 100 markets, covering more than 90% of the world's population. For more information, visit NielsenIQ.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211108006201/en/

Contacts:

Publicasity

Gillian Mosher

NielsenIQ@publicasity.co.uk