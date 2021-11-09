- (PLX AI) - Eezy Q3 EBITDA EUR 6.5 million vs. estimate EUR 7 million.
- • Q3 EBIT EUR 4.7 million vs. estimate EUR 5 million
|Eezy Q3 Revenue EUR 58.3 Million vs. Estimate EUR 62 Million
|Eezy Oyj: Eezy Plc's financial reporting in 2022
EEZY PLC -- STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE -- 9 NOVEMBER 2021 AT 8.02
Eezy Plc's financial reporting in 2022
Eezy Plc will publish the Financial Statement Bulletin for year 2021 on 17 February 2022.The...
|Eezy Oyj: Eezy Plc plans dividend payment for December 2021
EEZY PLC -- STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE -- 9 NOVEMBER 2021 AT 8.01
Eezy Plc plans dividend payment for December 2021
The Board of Eezy Plc plans to decide on a dividend of 0.05 eur/share in its meeting...
|Eezy Oyj: Eezy Plc's Interim Report 1-9/2021: Excellent profitability
EEZY PLC -- INTERIM REPORT -- 9 NOVEMBER 2021 AT 8:00
Eezy Plc's Interim Report 1-9/2021: Excellent profitability
July-September 2021
Revenue was EUR 58.3 million (EUR 53.1 million...
|Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: EEZY OYJ: DIRECTED ISSUE
EXCHANGE NOTICE, NOVEMBER 08, 2021 SHARES
EEZY OYJ: DIRECTED ISSUE
A total of 151,597 shares will be traded as old shares as of November 09, 2021.
Identifiers of Eezy Oyj's share:
Trading code:...
