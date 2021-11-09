- (PLX AI) - IMCD 9-month EBITA EUR 286.4 million vs. estimate EUR 182 million.
- • 9-Month EPS EUR 3.54 vs. estimate EUR 3.45
|IMCD 9-Month Adjusted Net Income EUR 202 Million vs. Estimate EUR 177.5 Million
|IMCD N.V.: IMCD reports 51% EBITA growth in the first nine months of 2021
|Rotterdam, The Netherlands (9 November 2021) - IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and ingredients, today announces its first nine months 2021 results.
HIGHLIGHTS
Gross...
|Tate & Lyle Names IMCD As Distribution Partner In Italy
|Nabati Foods Inc: Nabati Foods Expands International Distribution with IMCD Japan
|IMCD: Spezialchemie-Weltmarktführer mit Wachstumsstabilität und Bewertung eines Technologie-Konzerns
|In der zurückliegenden Woche stellte sich im Strategiedepot Aktien Konservativ nach den zwei Vorwochen mit einer erheblichen Korrektur um rd. - 5,0 % nun wieder einen starker Kurssprung um + 3,5 % ein...
