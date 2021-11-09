

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are seen opening lower on Tuesday as a global equity rally paused amid concerns that inflationary pressures caused by creaking supply chains and energy prices may last longer than officials expect.



Asian markets gave up early gains in cautious trade as investors awaited key inflation data from the U.S. and China due this week for clues about the outlook for interest rates.



The troubles in China's property sector also remain in focus, with media reports suggesting that some holders of offshore bonds issued by a unit of China Evergrande Group are yet to receive payment for coupons due on November 6.



The dollar and Treasuries held declines following reports that Fed Governor Lael Brainard, widely viewed as the most dovish member of the Federal Open Market Committee, was interviewed for the top job at the U.S. central bank.



Oil prices eased in Asian trade after the U.S. signaled measures to ease oil and gasoline prices.



Cryptocurrency prices rallied, with Bitcoin climbing past $68,000 for the first time to reach a record high. Gold steadied after having scaled to a two-month high on Monday.



Economic confidence survey results and foreign trade data from Germany are due later in the session, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



U.S. stocks ended slightly higher overnight after the passage of an infrastructure spending bill.



The S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite both edged up around 0.1 percent to extend their run of record highs to the eighth straight session, while the Dow added 0.3 percent to notch its second consecutive record closing high.



European stocks struggled for direction on Monday after a record run on optimism about economy growth and earnings.



The pan European Stoxx 600 ended flat with a positive bias. The German DAX and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both finished marginally lower while France's CAC 40 index inched up marginally.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de