

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss Life Group reported fee income of 1.64 billion Swiss francs for the first nine months of the year, a 15% growth in local currency from prior year. The Group said the growth of fee income was broadly based, and all divisions contributed to it. For the period, fee income from own and third-party products increased by 20%, from owned IFAs by 16% and from Swiss Life Asset Managers by 5%.



For the nine month period, premiums were 15.2 billion francs, a 2% decrease in local currency, mainly due to the development in Switzerland. In home market of Switzerland, the company recorded premiums of 7.7 billion francs, a 15% decline, mainly due to lower single premiums in the full insurance business.



Patrick Frost, Group CEO of Swiss Life, stated: 'We will achieve or exceed our financial targets under our 'Swiss Life 2021' Group-wide programme. We will present our goals for the next strategic period at the Investor Day on 25 November 2021.'



