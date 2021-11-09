Regulatory News:

TheraVet (ISIN: BE0974387194 ticker: ALVET), a pioneering company in the management of osteoarticular diseases in companion animals, announces today, the signing of a research contract with Degroof Petercam.

Banque Degroof-Petercam will initiate coverage of the Company through its sponsored research program, and support the Company in investors networking with roadshows and conferences through its corporate access services.

About TheraVet SA

TheraVet is a veterinary biotechnology company specialising in osteoarticular treatments for animals. The Company develops targeted, safe and effective treatments to improve the quality of life of pets suffering from osteoarticular diseases. For pet owners, the health of their pets is a major concern and TheraVet's mission is to address the need for innovative and curative treatments. TheraVet works closely with international opinion leaders in order to provide a more effective response to ever-growing needs in the field of veterinary medicine. TheraVet is listed on Euronext Growth Paris and Brussels, its head office is in Gosselies, Belgium, and it has a subsidiary in the US.

For more information, visit www.thera.vet.

Contacts:

TheraVet

Sabrina Ena

Chief Operating Officer

sabrina.ena@thera.vet

Julie Winand

Chief Corporate Officer

julie.winand@thera.vet

NewCap

Investor Relations and Financial Communications

Louis Tilquin Olivier Bricaud

theravet@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

Press Relations

Arthur Rouillé Ambre Delval

theravet@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 00 15