- (PLX AI) - Ambu Q4 EBIT DKK 4 million.
- • Outlook FY organic growth 15-19%
- • Outlook FY EBIT margin 7-9%
- • The organic growth will be driven by Visualization's most recent product launches, while Anaesthesia and PMD are expected to be positively impacted by a gradually normalising demand, company says
- • Says organic revenue for Q1 2021/22 is expected to be flat over Q1 2020/21, as we face a high comparable driven by last year's NHS safety stock orders
- • Says expect a negative impact from raw material inflation and continued high supply chain costs
- • For Q1 2021/22, says EBIT margin is expected to be low and gradually improve as we build financial scale
