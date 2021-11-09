Regulatory News:

GETLINK S.E. (Paris:GET):

Oct. 21 Oct. 20 Change Jan-Oct. 2021 Jan-Oct. 2020 Change Truck Shuttles Trucks 122,250 142,542 -14% 1 107 797 1,174,081 -6% Passenger Shuttles Passenger vehicles* 136,109 92,458 47% 768,124 1,275,772 -40%

* Includes cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, campers and coaches.

In October 2021, Le Shuttle Freight transported 122,250 trucks, a decrease of 14% compared to 2020 due to an unfavourable comparison because of stockpiling in anticipation of Brexit during the same period in 2020. Since the 1st of January 2021 Le Shuttle Freight has transported more than 1.1 million trucks.

During the same period, Le Shuttle transported 136,109 passenger vehicles, an increase of 47% compared to October 2020 driven by travel conditions that were less restrictive than during the same period in 2020.

November traffic figures will be published on Wednesday 08 December 2021 before the markets open.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211108006171/en/

Contacts:

For UK media enquiriescontact

John Keefe on 44 (0) 1303 284491

Email: press@getlinkgroup.com

For other media enquiries contact

Anne-Laure Desclèves on +33(0)1 4098 0467

For investor enquiries contact

Jean-Baptiste Roussille on +33 (0)1 40 98 04 81

Emailjean-baptiste.roussille@getlinkgroup.com

Michael Schuller on +44 (0) 1303 288749

Email:Michael.schuller@getlinkgroup.com