Rapidly falling prices of solar panels have created an impetus for the construction of solar fields, which are often perceived as competing with crop production.From pv magazine USA The U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Institute of Food and Agriculture awarded the University of Illinois a $10 million grant for an agrivoltaics project called Sustainably Colocating Agricultural and Photovoltaic Electricity Systems (SCAPES). The project seeks to provide interdisciplinary scientific knowledge, along with extension and education programs, to study sustainable agrivoltaic designs in various ...

