DJ ROSTELECOM PJSC: ROSTELECOM FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER AND NINE MONTHS OF 2021

Third quarter revenue increased by 5%, with OIBDA[1] up 9%

Moscow, Russia - November 9, 2021 - Rostelecom PJSC (MOEX: RTKM, RTKMP; OTCQX: ROSYY), the largest digital service provider in Russia, today announces its consolidated financial results for the third quarter and nine months of 2021 prepared in accordance with IFRS.

THIRD QUARTER 2021 KEY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

-- Revenue increased by 5% to RUB 141.2 billion compared to 3Q 2020;

-- OIBDA up 9% to RUB 58.3 billion;

-- OIBDA margin up 1.5 p.p. to 41.3%;

-- Net profit of RUB 8.4 billion, compared to RUB 11.8 billion reported in 3Q 2020;

-- CAPEX[2] excluding state programs increased by 1% year-on-year to RUB 24.6 billion (17.4% of revenue);

-- FCF[3] of RUB 13.3 billion, compared to RUB 18.9 billion for the same period of 2020;

-- Net Debt[4] (including lease liabilities) increased by 8% YTD, amounting to RUB 502.5 billion, resultingin a Net Debt (including lease liabilities)/OIBDA ratio of 2.3x.

KEY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR NINE MONTHS OF 2021

-- Revenue increased by 7% to RUB 411.8 billion compared to the nine months of 2020;

-- OIBDA increased by 13% year-on-year to RUB 169.7 billion compared to the nine months of 2020;

-- OIBDA margin increased by 2.3 p.p. to 41.2% compared to the nine months of 2020;

-- Net profit increased by 17% to RUB 31.4 billion compared to the nine months of 2020;

-- CAPEX excluding state programs increased by 7% year-on-year to RUB 76.2 billion (18.5% of revenue);

-- FCF improved by RUB 13.5 billion, to amount to RUB 16.6 billion.

Key figures for 3Q 2021, RUB mln

RUB million 3Q 2021 3Q 2020 change, y-o-y Revenue 141,213 134,988 5% OIBDA 58,323 53,678 9% OIBDA margin % 41.3% 39.8% - Operating Income 21,228 23,423 (9%) Operating margin % 15.0% 17.4% - Net Income 8,398 11,768 (29%) % of revenue 5.9% 8.7% - Capital Expenditure excl. state programs 24,638 24,326 1% % of revenue 17.4% 18.0% - Net debt (incl. lease liabilities) 502,487 501,593 0.2% Net debt (incl. lease liabilities)/ OIBDA 2.3 2.6 - FCF 13,339 18,939 (5,600) Key figures for 9M 2021, RUB mln RUB million 9M 2021 9M 2020 change, y-o-y Revenue 411,760 383,880 7% OIBDA 169,698 149,559 13% OIBDA margin % 41.2% 39.0% - Operating Income 65,698 61,670 7% Operating margin % 16.0% 16.1% - Net Income 31,382 26,870 17% % of revenue 7.6% 7.0% - Capital Expenditure excluding state programmes 76,192 70,977 7% % of revenue 18.5% 18.5% - Net debt (incl. lease liabilities) 502,487 501,593 0.2% Net debt (incl. lease liabilities)/ OIBDA 2.3 2.6 - FCF 16,561 3,015 13,546

Mikhail Oseevskiy, President of Rostelecom, commented: "In the third quarter of 2021, Rostelecom continued to grow steadily, having achieved its key financial and operational targets. Revenue grew by 5%, OIBDA increased by 9%, and the company continues to increase its free cash flow, which reached almost RUB 17 billion during the 9 months of 2021, which will support our plans to increase dividend payments for the current year (of RUB 6 per share) and beyond.

"A key strategic initiative for the period was the recent acquisition by Rostelecom of BFT, a leading public services digitisation provider. Our focus on identifying promising and fast-growing digital business segments is a significant part of our transformation."

Vladimir Kirienko, First Vice-President of Rostelecom, commented: "The development of our brand-new services and solutions helps us generate additional value through our segment & cluster management model.. Our main goal is to strengthen our digital leadership by providing innovative products that are rising in demand as well as to ensure stable growth and efficiency in our core business. This has enabled us to perform well across our key financial metrics in absolute terms as well as to post OIBDA margin increase by solid 1.5 p.p."

Sergey Anokhin, Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer added: "The Company continued to demonstrate stable business growth and a high level of cost control during the third quarter, which ensured that we remain within our budget for 2021. The successful fulfilment of our plans during the 9 months of 2021, and the moderate macroeconomic risk outlook enables us to look more optimistically at our anticipated results for the whole Full Year. As a result of this, we are improving our previously published forecast for OIBDA growth in 2021 to 10-12% y-o-y. In terms of revenue, the Company continues to plan for growth of at least 5% and we expect CAPEX in the range of 110-115 billion rubles (excluding the implementation of state programs)."

KEY OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

Fixed business

Number of subscribers (million): 3Q 2021 3Q 2020 change, y-o-y Internet access 13.5 13.4 0.4% B2C: Broadband 12.4 12.3 0.05% B2B: Broadband + VPN 1.1 1.1 4% Pay TV 10.9 10.7 2% Incl. IPTV 6.3 5.9 7% Hosted PBX 0.198 0.147 35% Local telephony services 12,9 14,5 (11%) ARPU[5] (RUB): 3Q 2021 3Q 2020 change, y-o-y Internet access B2C: Broadband 393 390 1% B2B: Broadband + VPN 3,584 3,566 1% Pay TV (B2C) 252 245 3% Incl. IPTV 299 298 1% Hosted PBX 945 1,119 (16%) Blended ARPU[6] 551 537 3%

Mobile business

3Q 2021 3Q 2020 change, y-o-y Data Traffic, incl. MVNO,Pb 1,750 1,351 30% Churn, % (8.0%) (7.3%) 0.6 p.p) Growth of active mobile Internet users, % 18.5% 25.5% (7.0 p.p.) 1. The total number of Internet subscribers among households grew to 12.4 million in the third quarter of2021 compared to the corresponding period of last year. ARPU increased by 1% year-on-year to RUB 393; 2. The total number of Internet and VPN subscribers in B2B increased by 4% year-on-year to 1.1 million; ARPUincreased by 1% year-on-year to RUB 3,584; 3. The number of pay-TV subscribers grew by 2% to 10.9 million users compared to the corresponding period oflast year, with average ARPU of RUB 252 in B2C;

-- the number of IPTV subscribers increased by 7% to 6.3 million, and ARPU was RUB 299 in B2C; 4. The number of active mobile Internet users increased by 18.5% year-on-year during 3Q 2021. Year-on-yeargrowth in mobile Internet data traffic reached 30% during the third quarter of 2021; while cellular customer basechurn amounted to 8.0%/

KEY EVENTS RELATING TO 3Q 2021 AND AFTER THE END OF THE REPORTING PERIOD

Business news - Rostelecom continues to develop and expand its range of products and services:

-- Digital OTT platform Wink: -- A new "Wink+more.tv" package has been introduced, with over 170 TV-channels, 35k movies and series;

-- As part of partner integration with the VK Group Internet Holding, Wink is now offered within the VKCombo subscription offer;

-- Further upgrades to the Wink+ OTT box, including a new Bluetooth remote with Marusya-powered voicecontrol (Marusya is Rostelecom's smart speaker)

-- By the end of the nine months of 2021, the number of Wink customers accessing videos on two or moredevices increased to 2.5 million.

-- Rostelecom's "Key solution": -- The mobile app now has a technical support omnichat; also alarm code functionality has been improved;

-- Rostelecom.Key now covers over 192k apartments, which contributes to the revenue growth by 45% by 3Q2021;

-- "Smart Home" and home video surveillance services: -- Added a Face Detection function as well as introduced a new scheduled recording function for cameras;

-- 3Q 2021 revenue grew by 35% compared to 2Q 2021.

-- Evolving B2B services: -- A new system was introduced for signing service contracts remotely for SMEs;

-- Predictive data science analytics to provide bespoke business solutions for SMEs was integrated intoRostelecom's products;

-- Rostelecom has developed and pilot tested in VTB and SovkomBank branches a new solution. The newproduct "Videoanalytics Retail PRO" integrates computer vision and image understanding into cameras across bankbranches for better analytics of customer experience, identification of gaps and shortfalls in businessprocesses which helps improve sales performance and optimise staff workload and efficiency;

-- A new automatic QR code reading function has been added to the Complex Perimeter Security system forbetter management of entry restrictions for clients' visitors and employees, in order to meet a wide range ofrequirements including safety management procedures related to the pandemics;

