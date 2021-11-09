Acarix AB: Acarix accelerates US market entry with Proximo Medical as commercialization partner

Press release (MAR)

Malmö, Sweden, November 9, 2021

Acarix accelerates US market entry with Proximo Medical as commercialization partner

Acarix today announced the signing of a Commercial Access agreement with Proximo Medical, LLC, to rapidly initiate the commercialization of the CADScor system in the US market. With the agreement, Acarix immediately gains market access and a senior cardiovascular sales force covering selected states in the US, as a complement to Acarix direct-to-market strategy.

The CADScor System is technology using AI and a smart sensor to rule out Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) in patients experiencing symptoms of suspected stable CAD. It is a non-invasive assessment and provides results to heath care professionals and patients in less than 10 minutes. With 9 out 10 patients undergoing CAD diagnostic testing not having CAD, the CADScor System has significant potential in reducing millions of unnecessary, invasive, and costly diagnostic procedures and giving patients peace of mind. The CADScor system received FDA De Novo clearance in 2020, and a CPT III code approval by AMA in October 2021.

Proximo Medical is sales accelerator company with a nationwide cardiovascular medical technology focused sales organization. Their excellent expertise lies in the ability to provide rapid market access to innovative medical solutions to various health care providers and integrated hospital networks. Within the scope of the agreement, Acarix gains rapid access to key health care providers through the sales organization and will on top of sales be able to validate the US go to market strategy. Acarix will be invoicing customers and compensating Proximo via standard market commission terms

Per Persson, CEO of Acarix, comments: "We now get quick inroads and access to the US market with a sales team with long experience in rolling out innovative cardiovascular solutions in the US market. Proximo is an ideal partner to cover certain states and market verticals as part of our go-to-market strategy."

"Coronary Artery Disease is a major burden on the US healthcare system, and the diagnostic pathways are costly and stressful for patients. Acarix has developed a truly innovative solution for CAD rule-out that has the potential to impact millions of lives in the US, and Proximo is excited to bring this technology to select US states and accounts" comments Gabe Szabo, CEOProximo Medical.

In September 2021, Acarix announced the appointment of Helen Ljungdahl Round as President of the newly formed subsidiary Acarix USA Inc. In October 2021, Acarix further announced that the CADScor system had been granted a CPT III code by AMA. The company estimates that the US market opportunity has an annual potential exceeding SEK 10 billion.

For further information, please contact:

Per Persson, CEO, E-mail: per.persson@acarix.com, Phone: +46 73 600 59 90

Helen Ljungdahl Round, President Acarix USA Inc, helen.round@acarix.comPhone +1 (267) 809 1225

About Acarix:



Acarix is a Swedish medical device company that innovates solutions for rapid AI-based rule out of Coronary Artery Disease) is Certified Adviser of Acarix. For more information, please visit www.acarix.com .

