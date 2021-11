Singapore, Nov 9, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Infocus International Group, a global business intelligence provider of strategic information and professional services, has launched the Electric Vehicles (EVs) & the Grid online workshop which will be commencing live on 22 February 2022.Even without the rapid growth of EVs, our current power systems are in the midst of a disruptive transition towards cleaner, diversified and more flexible structures. If a transition from internal combustion engines (ICE) to EVs is to be achieved, what will be the impact on these systems? What are the barriers to scale and which solutions (and hence market opportunities) will be essential?This training course is designed for investors, developers and policymakers to assess new market opportunities and risks during the integration of growing fleets of electric vehicles into transitioning electricity systems. It provides a comprehensive introduction to the multi-sector issues that must be understood and integrated, plus the competitive battles ahead, including: technology status and trends, management of electricity demand & supply, charging network players and competitors, consumer behaviour influences.Vice President of Statkraft Development AS shared, "This was one of my best spent weeks on training all year! I found him very knowledgeable and enthusiastic in presenting the material, also enabling knowledge exchange between participants in the group. Thanks.""He is a professional trainer with excellent presentation skills. He is able to make simple presentations of complex issues and has a very good knowledge of renewable energy matters. I highly recommend him as a trainer!," said the Director of IDETA.Check out the essential guide to opportunity and risk within emerging EV charging value chains at www.infocusinternational.com/ev.Course Sessions- The EV market and its bulk impact on electricity systems- Charging challenges, smart charging and EVs as grid assets- Value chain convergence and technology disruptionBenefits of Attending- Quantify the variables which will determine the impact of EVs on electricity supply- Identify the key barriers to widespread EV integration and growth, from a power system perspective- Assess where and how EVs can help the grid, through smart charging and Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) solutions- Get up-to-date on the most significant value chain activities and pilot study findings- Analyse and segment the competitive landscape for EV charging- Understand and discuss which future technologies, behavioural trends and policy influences will be crucial to creating long-term, sustainable business modelsWant to learn more?Simply email emilia[at]infocusevent.com or call +65 6325 0210 to obtain your FREE COPY of the event brochure. For more information, please visit https://www.infocusinternational.com/ev.About Infocus International GroupInfocus International is a global business intelligence provider of strategic information and professional services for diverse business communities.Infocus International recognises clients' needs and responds with innovative and result oriented programmes. All products are founded on high value content in diverse subject areas, and the highest level of quality is ensured through intensive and in-depth market research from local and international insights.Emilia MokTel: +65 6325 0210 | Email: emilia@infocusevent.com | Website: www.infocusinternational.comSource: Infocus International GroupCopyright 2021 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.