

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - A measure of the public assessment of the Japanese economy increased in October, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Tuesday.



The current conditions index of the Economy Watchers' Survey, which measures the current situation of the economy, increased to 55.5 in October from 42.1 in September. In August, the reading was 34.7.



However, a reading below 50 suggests pessimism.



The outlook index that signals future activity rose to 57.5 in October from 56.6 in the previous month. In August, the reading was 43.7.



