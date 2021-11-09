DJ Renewi plc: Half-year report

9 November 2021

STRONG FIRST HALF PERFORMANCE, WITH FURTHER INCREASE IN MANAGEMENT'S EXPECTATIONS FOR YEAR ENDING 31 MARCH 2022

Renewi plc (LSE: RWI), the leading international waste-to-product business, announces its results for the six months ended 30 September 2021.

Financial Highlights

-- Revenue up 11% to EUR916m, driven by Covid recovery and ongoing stronger recyclate prices

-- Underlying EBITDA1 up by 43% to EUR126.6m; underlying EBIT1 up by 125% to EUR63.8m driven by CommercialWaste; Commercial Waste EBIT margin increased by 470bp to 9.6%

-- Statutory profit of EUR37.1m (2020: EUR3.5m)

-- Core net debt* reduced to EUR336m (March 2021: EUR344m), representing net debt to EBITDA of 1.82x, within our2x leverage target two years ahead of expectations

-- Management expectations for the full year ending 31 March 2022 further increased

Market and Strategic Highlights

-- Regulation continues to support our business model, including increased incineration taxes in Belgianregions and the Vlarema 8 legislation in Flanders

-- Increased demand for recyclates, combined with shorter-term supply constraints, has led to current higherrecyclate prices; longer term outlook is for sustained value from secondary materials

-- As detailed in the Group's recent Capital Markets Event, our investments in circular innovations areexpected to deliver an additional EUR20m of EBIT by the end of 2025. Further projects remain under development

-- The Renewi 2.0 programme remains on track to deliver EUR20m of savings by FY24 and is currently deliveringrun rate benefits of EUR4.0m

-- ATM has shipped over 400k tonnes, representing 31% of legacy TGG stocks, and outlets for secondaryconstruction materials are developing. As previously indicated, low intake of inbound contaminated soil will delaythe full ATM profit recovery

Sustainability

-- Our business enables a circular economy: sustainability is core to our business strategy and Renewicontributes to the net avoidance of over 3 million tonnes of CO2 per annum

-- Newly committed innovation projects expected to underpin our target to increase the Group's recyclingrate by 10 percentage points to 75% and avoidance of a further 0.5 million tonnes of CO2 per annum

1The definition and rationale for the use of non-IFRS measures are included in note 17.

* Core net debt used for banking leverage calculations excludes the impact of IFRS 16 lease liabilities and UK PPP net debt.

Otto de Bont, Chief Executive Officer, said:

"Renewi delivered a strong performance in the first half of FY22, with underlying EBIT 125% above prior year and 69% above the pre-Covid first half of FY20. We have successfully retained some of the structural cost savings made in response to the Covid-19 pandemic and these, combined with volume recovery and ongoing strong recyclate prices, have contributed to the significant increase in margins and profits. Following this strong first half, the Board is further increasing its full year expectations, which assume a moderation of recyclate prices in the second half as well as a reduced throughput at ATM.

"Our business model is essential to enable advanced circular economies to achieve their carbon reduction targets. By recycling more we reduce incineration and assist our customers in reducing their carbon footprint as they replace virgin materials with our high-quality secondary materials. We therefore expect to see long-term accretive growth opportunities across our markets as we add more value to the waste we collect and process."

Results

Sep 21 Sep 20 % change Sep 192 UNDERLYING NON-STATUTORY Revenue EUR915.6m EUR821.4m +11% EUR850.7m Underlying EBITDA1 EUR126.6m EUR88.5m +43% EUR91.2m Underlying EBIT1 EUR63.8m EUR28.3m +125% EUR37.8m Underlying profit before tax1 EUR50.4m EUR15.3m +229% EUR20.2m Underlying EPS1 (cents per share) 47c 15c +213% Adjusted free cash flow1 EUR25.9m EUR33.7m Free cash flow1 EUR14.2m EUR77.9m Core net debt* EUR336m EUR381m STATUTORY Revenue EUR915.6m EUR821.4m Operating profit EUR58.2m EUR17.0m Profit before tax EUR44.7m EUR4.4m Profit for the period EUR37.1m EUR3.5m Basic EPS (cents per share) 46c 5c Cash flow from operating activities EUR75.5m EUR133.9m Total net debt* EUR648m EUR684m

1 The definition and rationale for the use of non-IFRS measures are included in note 17.

2 September 2019 values are for ongoing businesses only and exclude the results for the Canada and Reym activities which were sold during FY20.

* Core net debt used for banking leverage calculations excludes the impact of IFRS 16 lease liabilities and UK PPP net debt.

The results for both this year and the prior years are reported applying IFRS 16. Where appropriate, we also disclose certain metrics on an IAS 17 basis as this is of particular relevance for the calculation of leverage for the Group's banking covenants.

Chief Executive Officer's Statement

Overview

Renewi delivered a strong performance in the first half of FY22, with underlying EBIT 125% above prior year and 69% above the pre-Covid first half of FY20. We have successfully retained some of the structural cost savings made in response to the Covid-19 pandemic and these, combined with volume recovery and ongoing strong recyclate prices, have contributed to the significant increase in margins and profits. We are also particularly pleased to have achieved our target of reducing leverage below 2x while at the same time increasing our investment in growth projects.

We remain confident our three strategic value drivers - our innovation pipeline, recovery of earnings at ATM, and the Renewi 2.0 programme - will deliver significant additional earnings over the next years as well as the longer term. Our business model is essential to enable advanced circular economies to achieve their circularity and consequent carbon reduction targets. We continue to see positive structural growth drivers as the Dutch and Belgian regional governments progressively tax carbon emitters, incentivise recycling over incineration, and promote the use of secondary materials. We therefore expect to see long-term accretive growth opportunities across our markets as we continue to assist our customers to recycle more and to use our high-quality secondary materials.

Group financial performance

Group Summary Revenue Underlying EBIT Sep 21 Sep 20 Variance Sep 21 Sep 20 Variance EURm EURm % EURm EURm % Commercial Waste 670.6 595.0 13% 64.7 29.4 120% Mineralz & Water 93.6 90.4 4% 4.0 2.3 74% Specialities 168.0 149.4 12% 1.7 - N/A Group central services - - (6.6) (3.4) -94% Inter-segment revenue (16.6) (13.4) - - Total 915.6 821.4 11% 63.8 28.3 125%

The underlying figures above are reconciled to statutory measures in note 3 in the consolidated financial statements.

Group revenue was up by 11% to EUR916m and underlying EBIT increased by 125% to EUR63.8m. Underlying profit before tax increased by 229% to EUR50.4m. Underlying earnings per share increased by 213% to 47 cents (2020: 15 cents).

The business delivered a positive adjusted free cash-flow of EUR25.9m (2020: EUR33.7m). There was a net cash outflow of EUR1.9m (2020: inflow of EUR67.7m, which included the EUR55m benefit of deferred payroll and other taxes in the Netherlands). Core net debt/EBITDA reduced to 1.82x at 30 September 2021, achieving the Board's target of leverage below 2x two years ahead of expectations.

