Renewi plc: Half-year report -8

DJ Renewi plc: Half-year report

Renewi plc (RWI) Renewi plc: Half-year report 09-Nov-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

9 November 2021

STRONG FIRST HALF PERFORMANCE, WITH FURTHER INCREASE IN MANAGEMENT'S EXPECTATIONS FOR YEAR ENDING 31 MARCH 2022

Renewi plc (LSE: RWI), the leading international waste-to-product business, announces its results for the six months ended 30 September 2021.

Financial Highlights

-- Revenue up 11% to EUR916m, driven by Covid recovery and ongoing stronger recyclate prices

-- Underlying EBITDA1 up by 43% to EUR126.6m; underlying EBIT1 up by 125% to EUR63.8m driven by CommercialWaste; Commercial Waste EBIT margin increased by 470bp to 9.6%

-- Statutory profit of EUR37.1m (2020: EUR3.5m)

-- Core net debt* reduced to EUR336m (March 2021: EUR344m), representing net debt to EBITDA of 1.82x, within our2x leverage target two years ahead of expectations

-- Management expectations for the full year ending 31 March 2022 further increased

Market and Strategic Highlights

-- Regulation continues to support our business model, including increased incineration taxes in Belgianregions and the Vlarema 8 legislation in Flanders

-- Increased demand for recyclates, combined with shorter-term supply constraints, has led to current higherrecyclate prices; longer term outlook is for sustained value from secondary materials

-- As detailed in the Group's recent Capital Markets Event, our investments in circular innovations areexpected to deliver an additional EUR20m of EBIT by the end of 2025. Further projects remain under development

-- The Renewi 2.0 programme remains on track to deliver EUR20m of savings by FY24 and is currently deliveringrun rate benefits of EUR4.0m

-- ATM has shipped over 400k tonnes, representing 31% of legacy TGG stocks, and outlets for secondaryconstruction materials are developing. As previously indicated, low intake of inbound contaminated soil will delaythe full ATM profit recovery

Sustainability

-- Our business enables a circular economy: sustainability is core to our business strategy and Renewicontributes to the net avoidance of over 3 million tonnes of CO2 per annum

-- Newly committed innovation projects expected to underpin our target to increase the Group's recyclingrate by 10 percentage points to 75% and avoidance of a further 0.5 million tonnes of CO2 per annum

1The definition and rationale for the use of non-IFRS measures are included in note 17.

* Core net debt used for banking leverage calculations excludes the impact of IFRS 16 lease liabilities and UK PPP net debt.

Otto de Bont, Chief Executive Officer, said:

"Renewi delivered a strong performance in the first half of FY22, with underlying EBIT 125% above prior year and 69% above the pre-Covid first half of FY20. We have successfully retained some of the structural cost savings made in response to the Covid-19 pandemic and these, combined with volume recovery and ongoing strong recyclate prices, have contributed to the significant increase in margins and profits. Following this strong first half, the Board is further increasing its full year expectations, which assume a moderation of recyclate prices in the second half as well as a reduced throughput at ATM.

"Our business model is essential to enable advanced circular economies to achieve their carbon reduction targets. By recycling more we reduce incineration and assist our customers in reducing their carbon footprint as they replace virgin materials with our high-quality secondary materials. We therefore expect to see long-term accretive growth opportunities across our markets as we add more value to the waste we collect and process."

Results

Sep 21 Sep 20 % change Sep 192 UNDERLYING NON-STATUTORY Revenue EUR915.6m EUR821.4m +11% EUR850.7m Underlying EBITDA1 EUR126.6m EUR88.5m +43% EUR91.2m Underlying EBIT1 EUR63.8m EUR28.3m +125% EUR37.8m Underlying profit before tax1 EUR50.4m EUR15.3m +229% EUR20.2m Underlying EPS1 (cents per share) 47c 15c +213% Adjusted free cash flow1 EUR25.9m EUR33.7m Free cash flow1 EUR14.2m EUR77.9m Core net debt* EUR336m EUR381m STATUTORY Revenue EUR915.6m EUR821.4m Operating profit EUR58.2m EUR17.0m Profit before tax EUR44.7m EUR4.4m Profit for the period EUR37.1m EUR3.5m Basic EPS (cents per share) 46c 5c Cash flow from operating activities EUR75.5m EUR133.9m Total net debt* EUR648m EUR684m

1 The definition and rationale for the use of non-IFRS measures are included in note 17.

2 September 2019 values are for ongoing businesses only and exclude the results for the Canada and Reym activities which were sold during FY20.

* Core net debt used for banking leverage calculations excludes the impact of IFRS 16 lease liabilities and UK PPP net debt.

The results for both this year and the prior years are reported applying IFRS 16. Where appropriate, we also disclose certain metrics on an IAS 17 basis as this is of particular relevance for the calculation of leverage for the Group's banking covenants.

For further information: Paternoster Communications Renewi plc +44 20 3012 0241 +44 7976 321 540 Tom Buchanan Adam Richford, Head of Investor Relations +44 20 3012 0241 +44 7773 813 180 Ben Honan Michelle James, Communications

Notes: 1. A copy of this announcement is available on the Company's website, (www.renewi.com) 2. Renewi will hold an online analyst presentation at 9.30 a.m. GMT / 10.30 a.m. CET today 3. Webcast: https://live.sommedia.nl/renewic-ir-2021 4. Today's results presentation will also be available on the website Forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this announcement constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements may sometimes, but not always, be identified by words such as "will", "may", "should", "continue", "believes", "expects", "intends" or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors which, as a result, could cause Renewi plc's actual future financial condition, performance and results to differ materially from the plans, goals and expectations set out in the forward-looking statements. Such statements are made only as at the date of this announcement and, except to the extent legally required, Renewi plc undertakes no obligation to revise or update such forward-looking statements.

Chief Executive Officer's Statement

Overview

Renewi delivered a strong performance in the first half of FY22, with underlying EBIT 125% above prior year and 69% above the pre-Covid first half of FY20. We have successfully retained some of the structural cost savings made in response to the Covid-19 pandemic and these, combined with volume recovery and ongoing strong recyclate prices, have contributed to the significant increase in margins and profits. We are also particularly pleased to have achieved our target of reducing leverage below 2x while at the same time increasing our investment in growth projects.

We remain confident our three strategic value drivers - our innovation pipeline, recovery of earnings at ATM, and the Renewi 2.0 programme - will deliver significant additional earnings over the next years as well as the longer term. Our business model is essential to enable advanced circular economies to achieve their circularity and consequent carbon reduction targets. We continue to see positive structural growth drivers as the Dutch and Belgian regional governments progressively tax carbon emitters, incentivise recycling over incineration, and promote the use of secondary materials. We therefore expect to see long-term accretive growth opportunities across our markets as we continue to assist our customers to recycle more and to use our high-quality secondary materials.

Group financial performance

Group Summary Revenue Underlying EBIT Sep 21 Sep 20 Variance Sep 21 Sep 20 Variance EURm EURm % EURm EURm % Commercial Waste 670.6 595.0 13% 64.7 29.4 120% Mineralz & Water 93.6 90.4 4% 4.0 2.3 74% Specialities 168.0 149.4 12% 1.7 - N/A Group central services - - (6.6) (3.4) -94% Inter-segment revenue (16.6) (13.4) - - Total 915.6 821.4 11% 63.8 28.3 125%

The underlying figures above are reconciled to statutory measures in note 3 in the consolidated financial statements.

Group revenue was up by 11% to EUR916m and underlying EBIT increased by 125% to EUR63.8m. Underlying profit before tax increased by 229% to EUR50.4m. Underlying earnings per share increased by 213% to 47 cents (2020: 15 cents).

The business delivered a positive adjusted free cash-flow of EUR25.9m (2020: EUR33.7m). There was a net cash outflow of EUR1.9m (2020: inflow of EUR67.7m, which included the EUR55m benefit of deferred payroll and other taxes in the Netherlands). Core net debt/EBITDA reduced to 1.82x at 30 September 2021, achieving the Board's target of leverage below 2x two years ahead of expectations.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 09, 2021 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Renewi plc: Half-year report -2-

The Board is keeping the dividend under review, taking into account the Group's ongoing investments in growth projects, current trading and longer-term outlook.

Commercial Waste Revenue Underlying EBITDA Underlying EBIT Sep 21 Sep 20 Sep 21 Sep 20 Sep 21 Sep 20 Netherlands Commercial 442.3 396.8 71.1 50.3 43.2 21.1 Belgium Commercial 228.9 198.5 38.1 22.6 21.5 8.3 Intra-segment revenue (0.6) (0.3) - - - - Total (EURm) 670.6 595.0 109.2 72.9 64.7 29.4 Period on period variance % Netherlands Commercial 11% 41% 105% Belgium Commercial 15% 69% 159% Total 13% 50% 120% Return on Underlying Underlying operating assets EBITDA margin EBIT margin Sep 21 Sep 20 Sep 21 Sep 20 Sep 21 Sep 20 Netherlands Commercial 22.6% 12.0% 16.1% 12.7% 9.8% 5.3% Belgium Commercial 38.5% 21.3% 16.6% 11.4% 9.4% 4.2% Total 26.0% 14.1% 16.3% 12.3% 9.6% 4.9%

The return on operating assets for Belgium excludes all landfill related provisions. The underlying figures above are reconciled to statutory measures in notes 3 and 17 in the consolidated financial statements.

The Commercial Division increased revenues by 13% to EUR671m and underlying EBIT by 120% to EUR64.7m, representing an EBIT margin of 9.6%. Return on operating assets increased to a strongly accretive 26%.

In the Netherlands, revenue increased by 11% to EUR442.3m and underlying EBIT increased by 105% to EUR43.2m. Volumes were broadly flat on the prior year and were around 3% below pre-Covid levels. Compared to prior year, there was a small recovery in commercial volumes offset by the expected contraction in construction and bulky waste. Inbound revenues increased by 3% and outbound revenues by 78%, reflecting the strength of recyclate prices and a corresponding reduction in inbound revenue from our customers with whom we have dynamically priced contracts. As reported at our last results, paper/cardboard and ferrous metal prices have been particularly strong; the outlook for recyclates is discussed later in this review. Around two thirds of the uplift in earnings was attributable to extra margin on recyclates, supported by continuing tight control of costs.

In Belgium, revenue increased by 15% to EUR228.9m and underlying EBIT by 159% to EUR21.5m. Core volumes increased by 13% compared to the prior year and recyclates by 8%, although these volumes also remain around 7% below pre-Covid levels. This strong volume recovery reflected the very challenging first quarter drop in the prior year. Volume recovery contributed the majority of the increase in underlying EBIT, supported also by the strong recyclate prices and ongoing operational cost savings.

Mineralz & Water Sep 21 Sep 20 Variance EURm EURm % Revenue 93.6 90.4 4% Underlying EBITDA 11.0 10.0 10% Underlying EBITDA margin 11.8% 11.1% Underlying EBIT 4.0 2.3 74% Underlying EBIT margin 4.3% 2.5% Return on operating assets 4.6% 11.7%

The return on operating assets excludes all landfill related provisions. Earnings recovery at ATM was more than offset by the integration of a former joint venture which increased assets and included significant one-off charges in the second half last year which read through into the return on operating asset calculation. The underlying figures above are reconciled to statutory measures in notes 3 and 17 in the consolidated financial statements.

The Mineralz & Water Division made underlying progress and saw revenues increase by 4% to EUR93.6m and underlying EBIT increase by 74% to EUR4.0m. The contaminated soil processing line successfully increased throughput to 55% of capacity with no impact on product quality of the filler, sand and gravel. Over 0.4m tonnes out of 1.3m tonnes of clean thermally treated soil ("TGG") stocks have now been shipped, clearing space on the site and reducing external storage costs. We anticipate shipping a further 250k tonnes in the second half. Other activities in the Division remained in line with expectations.

Specialities Sep 21 Sep 20 Variance EURm EURm % Revenue 168.0 149.4 12% Underlying EBITDA 7.9 4.5 76% Underlying EBITDA margin 4.7% 3.0% Underlying EBIT 1.7 - N/A Underlying EBIT margin 1.0% 0.0% Return on operating assets 17.9% 1.8%

Underlying EBIT includes utilisation of EUR0.5m (2020: EUR6.1m) from onerous contract provisions. The return on operating assets excludes the UK Municipal business. The underlying figures above are reconciled to statutory measures in notes 3 and 17 in the consolidated financial statements.

The Specialities Division grew revenues by 12% to EUR168m and delivered an underlying EBIT of EUR1.7m. Coolrec continued to perform strongly, benefiting from operational improvements and strong recyclate prices. Maltha recovered well from a Covid impacted prior period. UK Municipal saw the benefits of high recyclate prices offset by higher Council volumes, some of which are loss-making, and an accounting adjustment in one contract.

Markets and strategy

Continuing positive developments in our end markets

COP26 is challenging the world to take the necessary steps to avoid catastrophic increases in global temperatures by the end of the century. Production of more secondary materials to reduce virgin material use and the associated carbon emissions is a requirement for success in meeting these goals. Becoming more circular and cutting virgin materials use by 28% within nine years could lead to a reduction in global greenhouse gas emissions by 39% according to the Circularity Gap Report.

Recycling plays a key part in enabling a circular economy by converting waste back into secondary materials and is therefore set to be supported by fiscal and regulatory governmental policy. Recycling, like most markets, needs balanced supply and demand.

Supply is stimulated by banning or taxing landfill and incineration to create an environment in which sorting and processing to produce recyclates is economically competitive. This is already in place in the Benelux and has been further strengthened in Flanders by the recent announcement to double the incineration tax to EUR25 per tonne. Next generation stimulation of supply is fundamental to Vlarema 8 legislation in Flanders which comes into effect in January 2023. Vlarema 8 effectively introduces the mandatory pre-sorting of waste to remove recyclates before residues are incinerated, and this legislation is the key driver of our decision to build three large state-of-the-art sorting lines in Flanders.

Demand is stimulated by setting targets for minimum recycled content for government tenders, or indeed simply mandating certain levels of recycled content in all materials. For example, the Netherlands has a longstanding policy commitment to be 50% circular by 2030, and Belgium has very similar circularity ambitions in both Flanders and Wallonia. This is further backed by trends in consumer demand where a sustainable solution appeals to a growing segment of the customer universe. These targets have led us to predict that recyclates will over time become scarce materials and that prices should consequently rise from the long-term lows that we saw in March 2020, and that these prices may ultimately decouple from trading at a discount to virgin materials. The last twelve months have seen sustained increases in the selling prices for most key recyclates, including paper, metals and plastics. In the shorter term, we forecast some moderation of pricing towards the long-term average levels, as temporary imbalances in supply and demand attributable to Covid are resolved.

Looking forward, legislators are considering further action, including carbon taxes, minimum recycled content levels and producer responsibility for the management of closed loops. All these measures will help to accelerate the transition to increased recycling rates and, critically, increased demand for secondary materials. While progress is being made, we believe that it will have to accelerate significantly if governments wish to meet their own recycling and circularity targets.

Our unchanged strategy for long-term profitable growth

Our purpose is to protect the world by giving new life to used materials, and our vision is to be the leading waste-to-product company in the world's most advanced circular economies. This differentiates Renewi as a company that focuses on reuse: supplying high-quality secondary materials, which we believe is the best way to extract value from waste. We are a key player in the rapidly emerging circular economy and a pioneer among companies that collect our society's waste to find new uses for it.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 09, 2021 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Renewi plc: Half-year report -3-

To expand our position as a secondary raw material producer, our strategy is based on three pillars: 1. Leader in recycling: increase our recycling rate. Our ambitious goal, launched as "Mission75", is toincrease our recycling rate by 10 percentage points within five years to 75%. 2. Leader in secondary material production: enhance value of the products we produce. To build a circulareconomy, the usage of secondary raw materials must increase. We aim to significantly increase the value of ourproducts by investing in advanced processing of our materials. 3. Selectively gain market share. Our primary focus in the Benelux is on driving margin expansion fromexisting waste flows through the first two pillars of our strategy. In addition, there are consolidationopportunities in our sector, and we intend to participate both in smaller acquisitions in our core markets andpotentially to enter into new geographies with strong growth potential for our waste-to-product model.

Positive progress with our three value drivers

We have three key value drivers, each expected to be worth EUR20m EBIT in the coming years: our innovation pipeline, Renewi 2.0, and the return to full production at our ATM facility.

Capital committed to underpin the EUR20m EBIT target from the innovation pipeline

Innovation is one of our core priorities and we are working on a growing number of initiatives to deliver the first two pillars of our growth strategy. Given that a number of these initiatives relate to new products or technologies, we do not expect them all to proceed to commercialisation. During the past six months we have made significant progress and we have now committed EUR110m in total to the programme to underpin our targeted EBIT increase, of which EUR25m has been spent. Our programme was outlined in detail in our recent virtual Capital Markets Event, which can be seen on our website. The most significant of the investments is the EUR60m project to build advanced sorting lines in Flanders to meet the needs of the Vlarema 8 legislation. These sorting lines will provide up to 400kT of capacity, generating attractive returns due to increased pricing, reduced incineration costs and some extra recyclate income. The Walloon government has indicated that it will likely implement similar legislation to come into effect in 2025 and we expect pre-sorting of residual waste will become more common across other advanced circular economies with time. Our investments at ATM and at our organics facility in Amsterdam are largely complete and will commission by the end of FY22. These Board approved investments each meet the required return on operating assets of 16%-20%.

Project Partner Opportunity Status Advanced residual waste Stand-alone EUREUREUREUREUR Three lines approved, with the first to commission during 2022 sorting Flanders ATM Gravel sand & filler Stand-alone EUREUREUR Filler capacity installed and product certifications progressing well Organics: bio-gas to Shell & EUREUR Opened by King Willem-Alexander on October 14 2021 and now bio-LNG Nordsol commissioning Organics: expanded Stand-alone EUR Construction complete and will commission in 2021 depackaging capacity Expansion plastic Stand-alone EUREUR Ghent and Waalwijk investments complete. Acht to commission in recycling 2023 Mattress recycling IKEA group EUREUREUR New facilities: fourth facility completed and fifth in planning. Chemical recycling plant to be commissioned in early 2022 Feedstock for chemical Petro Chemical EUR - EUREUREUR Discussions ongoing concerning feedstock specification and sourcing recycling of plastics Polyurethane recycling Chemical EUR - EUREUREUR Technical feasibility studies underway recycler Wood flake for Arcelor-Mittal EUREUR - EUREUREUREUR Commercial discussions ongoing low-carbon steel

EUR = cEUR2m of additional EBIT at full run rate

Renewi 2.0 programme

We are now eighteen months into our Renewi 2.0 programme: a three-year programme to make the company simpler, more customer-focused, more efficient and a better place to work. This comprises multiple projects, orientated around two key themes: digitisation of the business and the simplification and harmonisation of processes.

As previously indicated, the programme is expected to deliver a minimum of EUR20m of annual cost benefits on a run-rate basis after completion of this three-year programme to 2023 for a total cash cost of EUR40m, which will be split into an exceptional cost of EUR33m and capital investment of EUR7m. Our current run-rate of savings has increased to EUR4.0m. We remain confident that we will achieve the targeted savings on schedule.

After the successful launch of the MyRenewi portal more than 140,000 customers have been invited to access the platform. The current number of active customers is around 40,000 and adoption is increasing each month. Around 2,700 orders and questions per week are being processed over the platform, which has driven phone call volumes down 5% year to date towards a target 20% reduction.

Our procure-to-pay process, PEAR, is now fully operational in Belgium and is being extended to the Netherlands.

ATM profit recovery

ATM is our major site that cleans contaminated soil, water and chemical waste, providing a unique range of services in the Netherlands. The market for the thermal treatment of contaminated soil and its reuse as TGG was disrupted from mid-2018 due to environmental concerns, reducing earnings by around EUR20m. ATM's TGG was cleared by IL&T, the national regulator, for use in appropriate locations from late 2019.

We continue to make good progress with our recovery plan. Certification projects for our filler, sand and gravel are continuing at pace. Inbound deliveries of contaminated soil have been lower than expected, as previously announced, due to short-term reductions in active projects in the market as well as delays in securing import permits from the authorities. As a result, we have reduced our throughput back to 35% from 55% until we see an upturn in inbound volumes. We remain confident in ongoing progress and in delivery of the EUR20m EBIT target albeit with an expected delay of up to two years.

Sustainability performance

In 2020 we launched Renewi's upgraded sustainability strategy and our new sustainable development objectives for the next three and five years. Using the UN Sustainable Development Goals, we are focusing on three key themes: Enabling the circular economy; Reducing carbon emissions and waste; and Caring for people. In keeping with our purpose, our business and sustainability strategies are inextricably linked and mutually supportive. By delivering on one, we will help to deliver on the others.

During the last six months we have made good progress with our strategy, including the following highlights:

-- Recycling rate increased from 65.8% at March 2021 to 66.5% (+0.7% points), mainly driven by Specialitiesand Mineralz & Water Divisions

-- Significantly improved H1 safety results: significant incidents are down 77%, LTIs (lost time injuries)are down 26% and major fires are down 47%

-- Established a Diversity & Inclusion committee, aimed at making Renewi an even more rewarding andinclusive place to work

Outlook

Following the strong performance in the first half and previous increased guidance expectations, the Board is further increasing its FY22 expectations, which assume a moderation of recyclate prices in the second half as well as a reduced throughput at ATM.

We remain confident our three strategic growth initiatives - our innovation pipeline, recovery of earnings at ATM, and the Renewi 2.0 programme - will deliver significant additional earnings over the coming years as well as the longer term.

Our business model is essential to enable advanced circular economies to achieve their carbon reduction targets. We continue to see positive structural growth drivers as the Dutch and Belgian regional governments progressively tax carbon emitters, incentivise recycling over incineration, and promote the use of secondary materials. We therefore expect to see long-term accretive growth opportunities across our markets as we continue to assist our customers to recycle more and to use our high-quality secondary materials. FINANCE REVIEW

Financial Performance Sep 21 Sep 20 Variance EURm EURm % Revenue 915.6 821.4 11% Underlying EBITDA 126.6 88.5 43% Underlying EBIT 63.8 28.3 125% Operating profit 58.2 17.0 242% Underlying profit before tax 50.4 15.3 229% Non-trading & exceptional items (5.7) (10.9) Profit before tax 44.7 4.4 Total tax charge for the period (7.6) (0.9) Profit for the period 37.1 3.5

The underlying figures above are reconciled to statutory measures in notes 3 and 17 in the consolidated financial statements.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 09, 2021 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Renewi plc: Half-year report -4-

Renewi delivered a strong performance in the first half of FY22, with revenues and underlying EBIT 11% and 125% above prior year. We have retained some of the structural cost savings made in response to Covid and these, combined with ongoing strong recyclate prices, have contributed to a significant increase in margins and profits. Underlying EBIT was EUR35.5m higher than prior year, of which EUR23.7m resulted from all-time high recyclate prices and EUR9.3m from volume and mix changes, with the balance coming from net price gains more than offsetting inflation, increased ATM throughput, costs savings and others. Underlying EBITDA increased by 43% whereas underlying EBIT increased by 125% as the level of depreciation and amortisation remained fairly constant year on year. The level of exceptional and non-trading items in the current year was again significantly reduced to EUR5.7m resulting in a statutory operating profit of EUR58.2m compared to EUR17.0m last year. Interest charges and share of results from associates and joint ventures were comparable to last year which has resulted in an underlying profit before tax of EUR50.4m for this year compared to EUR15.3m in the prior year.

Non-trading and exceptional items excluded from pre-tax underlying profits

To enable a better understanding of underlying performance, certain items are excluded from underlying EBIT and underlying profit before tax due to their size, nature or incidence. Total non-trading and exceptional items excluding tax were reduced by 48% to EUR5.7m (2020: EUR10.9m), of which EUR1.6m was non-cash. Of the total charge, EUR4.0m relates to the Renewi 2.0 programme.

Operating profit from continuing operations, after taking account of all non-trading and exceptional items, was EUR58.2m (2020: EUR17.0m).

Net finance costs

Net finance costs excluding exceptional items increased by EUR0.2m to EUR13.7m (2020: EUR13.5m), with savings on main facility interest due to lower borrowing levels net of increased costs for leases which reflect an increase in new leases entered into during the previous years. Further details are provided in note 6 to the consolidated interim financial statements.

Taxation

Total taxation for the period was a charge of EUR7.6m (2020: EUR0.9m). The effective tax rate on underlying profits at 25% is based on the estimate of the full year effective tax rate. An exceptional tax credit of EUR5.0m includes EUR1.3m attributable to the non-trading and exceptional items of EUR5.7m and EUR3.7m as a result of tax rates changes in the UK which were substantively enacted during the first half.

The Group statutory profit after tax, including all non-trading and exceptional items, was EUR37.1m (2020: EUR3.5m).

Earnings per share (EPS)

Following the one for ten share consolidation, EPS comparatives have been restated to reflect the change in the number of shares. Underlying EPS excluding non-trading and exceptional items was 47 cents per share, an increase of 32 cents. Basic EPS was 46 cents per share compared to 5 cents per share in the prior year.

The Board has not declared an interim dividend.

CASH FLOW PERFORMANCE

The funds flow performance table is derived from the statutory cash flow statement and reconciliations are included in note 17 in the consolidated financial statements.

The table shows the cash flows from an adjusted free cash flow to total cash flow. The adjusted free cash flow measure was introduced last March and focuses on the cash generation excluding the impact of Covid-19 tax deferrals, settlement of ATM soil liabilities and spend relating to the UK PPP onerous contracts. Adjusted free cash flow also includes lease repayments for IFRS 16 leases. The prior period comparatives have been restated to reflect this new layout.

Funds flow performance Sep 21 Sep 20 EURm EURm EBITDA 126.6 88.5 Working capital movement (36.0) 6.4 Movement in provisions and other (0.2) - Net replacement capital expenditure (29.7) (23.7) Repayment of obligations under lease liabilities (21.9) (19.9) Interest, loan fees and tax (12.9) (17.6) Adjusted free cash flow 25.9 33.7 Deferred Covid taxes (0.4) 55.0 Offtake of ATM soil (3.4) (2.6) UK Municipal contracts (7.9) (8.2) Free cash flow 14.2 77.9 Growth capital expenditure (7.5) (3.3) Renewi 2.0 and other exceptional spend (6.0) (5.6) Other (2.6) (1.3) Total cash flow (1.9) 67.7 Free cash flow conversion 22% 275%

Free cash flow conversion is free cash flow as a percentage of underlying EBIT. The non-IFRS measures above are reconciled to statutory measures in note 17 in the consolidated financial statements.

Adjusted free cash flow was lower at EUR25.9m despite the strong EBITDA improvement. There was an outflow on working capital in the period primarily driven by temporary delays in billing during a process change and an underlying reduction in payables. Core days sales outstanding (DSO) remain unimpacted by Covid-19.

Replacement capital spend at EUR29.7m was slightly ahead of last year. In addition, EUR16.6m of new leases have been entered into which are reported as right-of-use assets with a corresponding lease liability. These leases include the continuation of the truck replacement programme, property lease renewals or extensions and other assets. Growth capital spend included further spend on the EUR10m facility to process out-of-date food waste in Amsterdam.

Interest and tax payments were lower than the prior period due to phasing of annual tax settlements which have fallen into the second half this year along with lower interest payments given reduced bank borrowings.

Looking at the three components that are shown below adjusted free cash flow, there has been minimal repayment on Covid-19 tax deferrals. The total tax deferrals were EUR60m at the end of March and the Dutch elements will be settled in 36 monthly instalments starting in October 2021. Initial cash spend for placement of TGG soil stocks placed in the market in the first six months was EUR3.4m. The balance of the liability of up to EUR20m is expected to be placed in the market over the next 24 months. Cash outflow on UK PPP contracts was EUR7.9m.

Spending on Renewi 2.0 and other exceptional costs was similar to last year at EUR6.0m. Other cash flows include the funding for the closed UK defined benefit scheme and the purchase of short-term investments in the insurance captive net of sundry dividend income from other investments.

Net cash generated from operating activities decreased from EUR129.4m in the prior period to EUR74.1m in the current year. A reconciliation to the underlying cash flow performance as referred to above is included in note 17 in the consolidated interim financial statements.

We continue to pay significant attention to cash, taking into account the future investment needs of the business alongside the ongoing replacement capital and the medium term repayment of the Covid taxes.

INVESTMENT PROJECTS

Expenditure in FY22

The Group's long-term expectations for replacement capital expenditure remain around 80% of depreciation. FY22 replacement capital spend is expected to be up to EUR80m which includes some catch-up from the prior two years and a second half investment in a replacement LUVO emissions cleaning unit at the ATM TRI plant. In addition, up to EUR40m of IFRS 16 lease investments are expected for the full year, primarily in replacement trucks.

Growth capital expenditure will continue to increase as elements of the innovation pipeline comes into the construction phase. Growth investments in FY22 are estimated at EUR23m which includes the first half expenditure on the out-of-date food waste facility in Amsterdam, with the second half influenced by the exact timing of expenditure on the advanced sorting investments in Belgium for Vlarema 8 and other initiatives. The following table shows the investments and returns expected for the circular innovation projects shared at the recent Capital Markets Event.

FY21 & Circular innovations Prior FY22 FY23 FY24 FY25 FY26 TOTAL EURm EURm EURm EURm EURm EURm EURm Capital Investment 19.0 23.0 42.0 19.0 7.0 - 110.0 EBIT (4.0) (2.0) 2.0 9.0 19.0 >20.0 >20.0

Return on assets

The Group return on operating assets excluding debt, tax and goodwill increased to 36.0% at 30 September 2021 from 22.6% at 31 March 2021. The Group post-tax return on capital employed at September 2021 was 9.5% up from 6.3% at 31 March 2021.

Treasury and cash management

Core net debt and leverage ratios

Core net debt excludes IFRS 16 lease liabilities and the net debt relating to the UK PPP contracts which is non-recourse to the Group and secured over the assets of the special purpose vehicles. Core net debt was better than management expectations at EUR336.0m (31 March 2021: EUR343.6m) which resulted in a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.82x, comfortably within our covenant limit of 3.50x. Liquidity headroom including core cash and undrawn facilities was also strong at EUR492m up from EUR364m at March 2021.

Debt structure and strategy

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 09, 2021 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Renewi plc: Half-year report -5-

Borrowings, excluding PPP non-recourse borrowings, are mainly long-term. All our core borrowings of bonds and loans are green financed. During the period all term loans and revolving credit facilities denominated in Sterling were repaid and the related cross-currency interest rate swaps were cancelled. On 23 July 2021 new Green retail bonds of EUR125m were issued at a gross coupon of 3.00% for a period of six years.

Debt Structure Sep 21 Sep 20 Variance EURm EURm EURm EUR100m Belgian Green retail bonds (100.0) (100.0) - EUR75m Belgian Green retail bonds (75.0) (75.0) - EUR125m Belgian Green retail bonds (125.0) - (125.0) EUR495m Green RCF and term loan (82.5) (306.1) 223.6 Green EUPP (25.0) (25.0) - Gross borrowings before lease liabilities (407.5) (506.1) 98.6 Historical IAS 17 lease liabilities and other (11.0) (15.6) 4.6 Loan fees 3.3 4.3 (1.0) Core cash and money market funds 79.2 136.3 (57.1) Core net debt (as per covenant definitions) (336.0) (381.1) 45.1 IFRS 16 lease liabilities (232.8) (219.1) (13.7) Net debt excluding UK PPP net debt (568.8) (600.2) 31.4 UK PPP restricted cash balances 21.1 16.6 4.5 UK PPP non-recourse debt (100.7) (100.8) 0.1 Total net debt (648.4) (684.4) 36.0

As set out in note 2 in the consolidated financial statements the comparatives for UK PPP balances and lease liabilities have been restated.

The Group operates a committed invoice discounting programme. The cash received for invoices sold at 30 September 2021 was EUR83.7m (March 2021: EUR80.3m).

The introduction of IFRS 16 on 1 April 2019 brought additional lease liabilities onto the balance sheet with an associated increase in assets. Covenants on our main bank facilities remain on a frozen GAAP basis and exclude IFRS 16 lease liabilities.

Debt borrowed in the special purpose vehicles (SPVs) created for the financing of UK PPP programmes is separate from the Group core debt and is secured over the assets of the SPVs with no recourse to the Group as a whole. Interest rates on PPP borrowings were fixed by means of interest rate swaps at contract inception. At 30 September 2021 this net debt amounted to EUR79.6m (31 March 2021: EUR87.8m). As set out in note 2 in the consolidated financial statements the presentation of cash held in the UK PPP entities is now shown gross in cash and cash equivalents rather than netted off the non-recourse debt balance.

PROVISIONS AND CONTINGENT LIABILITIES

Around 85% of the Group's provisions are long-term in nature, with the onerous contract provisions against the PPP contracts being utilised over 20 years and landfill provisions for many decades longer. The provisions balance classified as due within one year amounts to EUR35m, including EUR3m for restructuring, EUR10m for onerous contracts, EUR8m for landfill related spend and EUR14m for environmental, legal and others.

The position on the alleged Belgian State Aid claim remains unchanged since March, with a gross potential liability of EUR63m against which we have provided for EUR15m. We expect a ruling from the European Commission during FY22 but no monies would likely become payable until FY23. Details of contingent liabilities are set out in note 15 of the financial statements and the Group does not expect any of these to crystallise in the coming year.

Retirement benefits

The Group has a defined benefit pension scheme for certain UK employees which has been closed to new entrants since September 2002 and was closed to future benefit accrual from 1 December 2019. At 30 September 2021, the scheme had moved back to a surplus of EUR5.9m from a deficit of EUR4.0m at 31 March 2021. The move in the period was due to strong asset returns. There are also several defined benefit pension schemes for employees in the Netherlands and Belgium which had a retirement benefit deficit of EUR7.4m at 30 September 2021, unchanged from March.

PRINCIPAL RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES

Renewi operates a risk management framework to identify, assess and control the most serious risks facing the Group. The 2021 Annual Report (pages 80 to 83) provides a discussion of the Group's principal risks and uncertainties. The Board believes that the key risks and associated mitigation strategies have not changed in the period.

Renewi continues to monitor for aftershocks from Covid-19, including customer insolvencies, reduced volumes from ongoing homeworking and the risks of further lockdowns. In common with the broader market we observe inflationary pressures including energy costs, and a shortage of labour in specific locations or specialisms. The global post Covid-19 demand recovery has also created positive pricing pressure on recyclates, which heightens attention as to how to maximise the opportunity caused by this volatility and to identify potentially heightened risks, such as new entrants. Cyber crime is an increasing risk for all businesses and we have been investing significantly to further strengthen our capabilities. The floods in Europe this summer have highlighted the risks of physical loss arising from climate change. While we experienced no material impact from these floods, we continue to appraise potential risks to our assets as well as ensuring we can maintain continuity of service to our customers. All of these potential risks are actively reviewed and managed at the Board and in our executive management teams.

GOING CONCERN

The Directors have adopted the going concern basis in preparing these consolidated interim financial statements after assessing the Group's principal risks. Further details of the modelling and scenarios prepared are set out in note 2 of the financial statements. Having considered all the elements of the financial projections and applying appropriate sensitivities, the Directors confirm they have a reasonable expectation that the Group has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future and to meet its covenants.

STATEMENT OF THE DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITIES

The Directors confirm that these condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting as adopted for use in the UK, and that the interim management report includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.7 R and DTR 4.2.8 R, namely: -- an indication of important events that have occurred during the first six months and their impact on the condensed set of financial statements, and a description of the principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the financial year; and -- material related-party transactions in the first six months and any material changes in the related-party transactions described in the last Annual Report.

A list of current Directors is maintained on the Renewi plc website: www.renewi.com.

By order of the Board

O de Bont T Woolrych

Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer

8 November 2021 8 November 2021

Consolidated Interim Income Statement (unaudited)

First half ended 30 September 2021

First half 2021/22 First half 2020/21 Non-trading Non-trading & exceptional & exceptional Note Underlying items Underlying items Total Total EURm EURm EURm EURm EURm EURm Revenue 3,4 915.6 - 915.6 821.4 - 821.4 Cost of sales 5 (740.0) (1.8) (741.8) (687.1) (7.7) (694.8) Gross profit (loss) 175.6 (1.8) 173.8 134.3 (7.7) 126.6 Administrative expenses 5 (111.8) (3.8) (115.6) (106.0) (3.6) (109.6) Operating profit (loss) 3 63.8 (5.6) 58.2 28.3 (11.3) 17.0 Finance income 5,6 4.7 - 4.7 5.6 0.4 6.0 Finance charges 5,6 (18.4) (0.1) (18.5) (19.1) - (19.1) Share of results from associates and 0.3 - 0.3 0.5 - 0.5 joint ventures Profit (loss) before taxation 3 50.4 (5.7) 44.7 15.3 (10.9) 4.4 Taxation 5,7 (12.6) 5.0 (7.6) (3.7) 2.8 (0.9) Profit (loss) for the period 37.8 (0.7) 37.1 11.6 (8.1) 3.5 Attributable to: Owners of the parent 37.3 (0.7) 36.6 11.9 (8.1) 3.8 Non-controlling interests 0.5 - 0.5 (0.3) - (0.3) 37.8 (0.7) 37.1 11.6 (8.1) 3.5 Restated* First half First half

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 09, 2021 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Renewi plc: Half-year report -6-

Earnings per share Note 2021/22 2020/21 cents cents Basic 9 46 5 Diluted 9 46 5 Underlying basic 9 47 15 Underlying diluted 9 47 15

*The comparatives have been restated in accordance with the requirements of IAS 33 Earnings per share following the share consolidation as explained in note 2.

Consolidated Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income (unaudited)

First half ended 30 September 2021

First half 2021/ First half 2020/ 22 21 EURm EURm Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Exchange differences on translation of foreign subsidiaries 0.5 1.8 Fair value movement on cash flow hedges 5.3 2.0 Deferred tax on fair value movement on cash flow hedges (0.3) (0.6) Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted for using the equity 0.3 0.1 method 5.8 3.3 Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss: Actuarial gain (loss) on defined benefit pension schemes 8.0 (18.4) Deferred tax on actuarial gain (loss) on defined benefit pension schemes (1.8) 3.5 6.2 (14.9) Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period, net of tax 12.0 (11.6) Profit for the period 37.1 3.5 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period 49.1 (8.1) Attributable to: Owners of the parent 48.6 (7.8) Non-controlling interests 0.5 (0.3) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period 49.1 (8.1)

Consolidated Interim Balance Sheet (unaudited)

As at 30 September 2021

Restated* Restated* 30 September 30 September 31 March Note 2021 2020 2021 EURm EURm EURm Assets Non-current assets Goodwill and intangible assets 10 603.2 609.6 602.2 Property, plant and equipment 10 546.9 562.1 560.7 Right-of-use assets* 10 227.0 220.8 233.8 Investments 14.7 14.8 17.2 Financial assets relating to PPP contracts 137.3 135.7 142.4 Derivative financial instruments 14 0.2 - 7.9 Defined benefit pension scheme surplus 13 5.9 - - Trade and other receivables 4.0 2.5 4.1 Deferred tax assets 46.3 39.7 49.5 1,585.5 1,585.2 1,617.8 Current assets Inventories 22.5 20.6 20.6 Investments 11.5 8.5 9.3 Loans to associates and joint ventures 0.9 0.9 0.9 Financial assets relating to PPP contracts 7.1 6.2 6.7 Trade and other receivables 253.4 250.4 247.7 Derivative financial instruments 14 3.4 - 1.2 Current tax receivable 1.6 - 0.5 Cash and cash equivalents* 11 100.3 152.9 68.8 400.7 439.5 355.7 Total assets 1,986.2 2,024.7 1,973.5 Liabilities Non-current liabilities Borrowings* 11 (600.9) (793.0) (689.1) Derivative financial instruments 14 (22.3) (35.5) (25.3) Other non-current liabilities (44.4) (60.9) (54.4) Defined benefit pension schemes deficit 13 (7.4) (8.3) (11.4) Provisions 12 (254.4) (238.9) (252.6) Deferred tax liabilities (48.6) (44.4) (50.9) (978.0) (1,181.0) (1,083.7) Current liabilities Borrowings* 11 (147.8) (44.3) (47.8) Derivative financial instruments 14 - (3.2) (0.2) Trade and other payables (509.8) (509.7) (546.2) Current tax payable (22.3) (14.5) (13.8) Provisions 12 (34.9) (45.3) (38.7) (714.8) (617.0) (646.7) Total liabilities (1,692.8) (1,798.0) (1,730.4) Net assets 293.4 226.7 243.1 Issued capital and reserves attributable to the owners of the parent Share capital 99.5 99.5 99.5 Share premium 473.6 473.6 473.6 Exchange reserve (14.3) (9.9) (14.8) Retained earnings (272.0) (337.6) (321.3) 286.8 225.6 237.0 Non-controlling interests 6.6 1.1 6.1 Total equity 293.4 226.7 243.1

*The comparatives for cash and cash equivalents and PPP non-recourse debt within both current and non-current borrowings have been restated at September 2020 and March 2021, additionally the comparatives for right-of-use assets and lease liabilities within both current and non-current borrowings at September 2020 have been restated. These are due to prior year adjustments which are explained in note 2.

Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity (unaudited)

First half ended 30 September 2021

Share Share Exchange Retained Non-controlling Total reserve capital premium earnings interests equity EURm EURm EURm EURm EURm EURm Balance at 1 April 2021 99.5 473.6 (14.8) (321.3) 6.1 243.1 Profit for the period - - - 36.6 0.5 37.1 Other comprehensive income: Exchange gain on translation of foreign subsidiaries - - 0.5 - - 0.5 Fair value movement on cash flow hedges - - - 5.3 - 5.3 Actuarial gain on defined benefit pension schemes - - - 8.0 - 8.0 Tax in respect of other comprehensive income items - - - (2.1) - (2.1) Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted for using the equity method 0.3 - 0.3 - - -

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 09, 2021 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Renewi plc: Half-year report -7-

Total comprehensive income for the period - - 0.5 48.1 0.5 49.1 Share-based compensation - - - 0.8 - 0.8 Movement on tax arising on share-based compensation - - - 0.4 - 0.4 Balance as at 30 September 2021 99.5 473.6 (14.3) (272.0) 6.6 293.4 Balance at 1 April 2020 99.5 473.6 (11.6) (327.6) 1.4 235.3 Profit (loss) for the year - - - 11.1 (0.1) 11.0 Other comprehensive (loss) income: Exchange (loss) gain on translation of foreign subsidiaries - - (3.2) - 0.1 (3.1) Fair value movement on cash flow hedges - - - 14.4 (0.1) 14.3 Actuarial loss on defined benefit pension schemes - - - (23.3) - (23.3) Tax in respect of other comprehensive income items - - - 2.0 - 2.0 Share of other comprehensive income of investments - - - 0.3 - 0.3 accounted for using the equity method Total comprehensive (loss) income for the year - - (3.2) 4.5 (0.1) 1.2 Share-based compensation - - - 1.4 - 1.4 Movement on tax arising on share-based compensation - - - 0.3 - 0.3 Disposal of non-controlling interest - - - 1.3 4.8 6.1 Own shares purchased by the Employee Share Trust - - - (1.2) - (1.2) Balance as at 31 March 2021 99.5 473.6 (14.8) (321.3) 6.1 243.1 Balance at 1 April 2020 99.5 473.6 (11.6) (327.6) 1.4 235.3 Profit (loss) for the period - - - 3.8 (0.3) 3.5 Other comprehensive income (loss): Exchange gain on translation of foreign subsidiaries - - 1.7 - 0.1 1.8 Fair value movement on cash flow hedges - - - 2.1 (0.1) 2.0 Actuarial loss on defined benefit pension schemes - - - (18.4) - (18.4) Tax in respect of other comprehensive income items - - - 2.9 - 2.9 Share of other comprehensive income of investments - - - 0.1 - 0.1 accounted for using the equity method Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period - - 1.7 (9.5) (0.3) (8.1) Share-based compensation - - - 0.7 - 0.7 Own shares purchased by the Employee Share Trust - - - (1.2) - (1.2) Balance as at 30 September 2020 99.5 473.6 (9.9) (337.6) 1.1 226.7

Consolidated Interim Statement of Cash Flows (unaudited)

First half ended 30 September 2021

Restated* First half First half Note 2021/22 2020/21 EURm EURm Profit before tax 44.7 4.4 Finance income (4.7) (6.0) Finance charges 18.5 19.1 Share of results from associates and joint ventures (0.3) (0.5) Operating profit 58.2 17.0 Amortisation and impairment of intangible assets 10 4.8 5.0 Depreciation and impairment of property, plant and equipment 10 35.5 40.8 Depreciation and impairment of right-of-use assets 10 22.8 19.5 Impairment of investment in associate 1.9 - Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment (0.6) (0.4) Net decrease in provisions (4.4) (6.1) Payment related to committed funding of the defined benefit pension schemes (1.8) (1.7) Share-based compensation 0.8 0.7 Operating cash flows before movement in working capital 117.2 74.8 Increase in inventories (1.9) - (Increase) decrease in receivables (6.0) 21.3 (Decrease) increase in payables (33.8) 37.8 Cash flows from operating activities 75.5 133.9 Income tax paid (1.4) (4.5) Net cash inflow from operating activities 74.1 129.4 Investing activities Purchases of intangible assets (6.6) (4.5) Purchases of property, plant and equipment (32.7) (24.6) Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment 2.1 2.1 Dividends received from associates and joint ventures 1.2 1.1 Receipt of deferred consideration 0.2 0.4 Purchase of other short-term investments (2.2) - Outflows in respect of PPP arrangements under the financial asset model (0.2) (0.7) Capital received in respect of PPP financial assets 3.0 2.5 Finance income 5.0 4.8 Net cash outflow from investing activities (30.2) (18.9) Financing activities Finance charges and loan fees paid (16.5) (18.0) Investment in own shares by the Employee Share Trust - (1.2) Proceeds from retail bonds 11 125.0 - Proceeds from bank borrowings 11 126.6 9.0 Repayment of bank borrowings 11 (228.9) (134.7) Settlement of cross currency interest rate swaps 6.4 - Repayment of PPP debt 11 (3.5) (1.9) Repayment of obligations under lease liabilities 11 (21.9) (19.9) Net cash outflow from financing activities (12.8) (166.7) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 31.1 (56.2) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes 11 0.4 (0.7) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period* 11 68.8 209.8 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 11 100.3 152.9

*Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning and end of the period for the first half 2020/21 and beginning of the period for the first half 2021/22 along with the repayment of PPP debt and the effect of foreign exchange rate changes have been restated due to a prior year adjustment as explained in note 2.

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

1. General information

Renewi plc is a public limited company listed on the London Stock Exchange with a secondary listing on Euronext Amsterdam. Renewi plc is incorporated and domiciled in Scotland under the Companies Act 2006, registered number SC077438. The address of the registered office is 16 Charlotte Square, Edinburgh, EH2 4DF. The nature of the Group's operations and its principal activities are set out in note 3.

2. Basis of preparation

This condensed set of consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended 30 September 2021 has been prepared in accordance with the Disclosure and Transparency Rules of the United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority and with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting as adopted for use in the UK. They should be read in conjunction with the 2021 Annual Report and Accounts, which have been prepared in accordance with international financial reporting standards in conformity with the requirements of the Companies Act 2006 and international financial reporting standards adopted pursuant to Regulation (EC) No 1606/2002 as it applies in the European Union. The 2021 Annual Report and Accounts are available from the Company's website www.renewi.com.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 09, 2021 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Renewi plc: Half-year report -8-

These primary statements and selected notes comprise the unaudited consolidated interim financial statements of the Group for the six months ended 30 September 2021 and 2020, together with the audited results for the year ended 31 March 2021. These interim financial results do not comprise statutory accounts within the meaning of Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. The comparative figures as at 31 March 2021 have been extracted from the Group's statutory Annual Report and Accounts for that financial year, but do not constitute those accounts. Those statutory accounts for the year ended 31 March 2021 were approved by the Board of Directors on 27 May 2021 and delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The report of the auditors on those accounts was unqualified, did not contain an emphasis of matter paragraph and did not contain any statement under Section 498 of the Companies Act 2006.

The Board of Directors approved, on 8 November 2021, these consolidated interim financial statements which have been reviewed by BDO LLP but not been audited.

Going concern

The Directors have adopted the going concern basis in preparing these consolidated interim financial statements after assessing the Group's principal risks including the ongoing risks arising from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Given the economic uncertainty arising from the Covid-19 pandemic, the Directors have carried out a comprehensive assessment of the Group's ability to continue as a going concern. This assessment has involved the review of medium-term cash flow modelling over an 18 month period to 31 March 2023 which includes estimates of any further impact of Covid-19 on the Group's operations together with other factors that may affect its performance and financial position. These factors include actual trading performance in the period, expectations on the future economic environment, available liquidity, which includes repayment of the EUR100m Belgian retail bond in June 2022, as well as other principal risks associated with the Group's ongoing operations.

The assessment includes a base case scenario setting out the Directors' current expectations of future trading and a plausible downside scenario and without applying any mitigating actions to assess the potential impact on the Group's future financial performance. The key judgement in both scenarios is the level and speed of economic recovery following the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The downside scenario includes another, less severe, wave of Covid-19 measures in the second half of the current financial year to 31 March 2022, weaker macro-economic conditions leading to a volume recovery rate at least 50% lower than the forecast economic recoveries in all of our territories in FY23 and as well as other downsides which are not linked to Covid-19, including a further delay in the operational ramp up at the ATM site and a settlement of the potential maximum claim in FY23 arising from the European Commission investigation into alleged state aid in Belgium. These factors reduce FY23 EBIT by 22% compared to the base case. No mitigating cost and cash actions, such as deferral of uncommitted capital expenditure and reduced discretionary spend, have been applied to our downside modelling as these are not necessary to preserve sufficient liquidity or to avoid a breach of covenants.

In the base case and plausible downside scenarios the Group has sufficient liquidity and headroom in its existing facilities and no covenants are breached at any of the forecast testing dates.

In addition, a reverse stress test calculation has been undertaken to consider the points at which the covenants may be breached. Underlying EBIT in FY23 would need to reduce by 57% compared to the base case without considering any mitigating actions. In the opinion of the Directors there is no scenario or combination of scenarios that we consider to be remotely likely that would generate this result.

Having considered all the elements of the financial projections, sensitivities and potential mitigating actions, the Directors confirm they have a reasonable expectation that the Group has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future and to meet all banking covenants as described in note 11.

2. Basis of preparation - continued

Restatement due to prior year adjustments

Given that cash held in UK PPP entities is not available to the Group, historically management determined that it was appropriate to present these cash balances together with the gross non-recourse debt as PPP non-recourse net debt. In preparing these financial statements, management identified this presentation of cash and cash equivalents and PPP non-recourse debt in the balance sheet as an error and accordingly a prior year adjustment has been made. Non-recourse debt in these UK PPP entities has always been excluded from the calculation of the Group's covenants which remains unchanged. It has been determined that the appropriate presentation should be on a gross basis in line with the requirements of IAS 32 Financial Instruments. The impact of this change has led to gross PPP non-recourse debt and PPP cash held at bank being presented separately within borrowings and current assets respectively which has resulted in an increase in non-current borrowings of EUR14.9m at September 2020 and EUR15.2m at March 2021, an increase in current borrowings of EUR1.7m at September 2020 and EUR2.1m at March 2020 with a corresponding increase in cash and cash equivalents of EUR16.6m at September 2020 and EUR17.3m at March 2021. There is no impact on the Income Statement, earnings per share, Statement of comprehensive income, Group equity or the alternative performance measure of core net debt. The Balance Sheets and Statements of Cash flows together with related disclosures have been restated to reflect this adjustment.

In preparing the financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2021, management identified an error relating to the prior period and accordingly an adjustment was made for the year ended 31 March 2020 which also impacted the balance sheet of 30 September 2020. The error arose as a result of a lease being recorded incorrectly in an entity in which the Group acquired the remaining 50% and took full control in November 2019. The term used on the implementation of IFRS 16 was shorter than the term stated in the lease contract. The impact at 30 September 2020 was to increase right-of-use assets by EUR9.0m and increase lease liabilities by EUR9.0m, with the latter split as a reduction of EUR0.4m in current lease liabilities and an increase of EUR9.4m in non-current lease liabilities. The impact to the Income Statement for the six months ended 30 September 2020 was not material and therefore no adjustment was made. There is no goodwill impact on the acquisition accounting of the entity.

Restatement of earnings per share due to share capital consolidation

At the Annual General Meeting of Renewi plc held on 15 July 2021, shareholders approved the consolidation of the Company's share capital on the basis of one new ordinary share with a nominal value of GBP1.00 each for every ten existing ordinary shares of 10 pence each held. As a result earnings per share disclosures have been restated in these consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with the requirements of IAS 33 Earnings per share.

Seasonality or cyclicality of operations

The Group is not subject to any significant seasonality or cyclicality fluctuations.

Accounting policies

The results have been prepared applying the accounting policies that were used in the preparation of the 2021 Annual Report and Accounts except taxes on income in the interim periods are accrued using the estimated tax rate that is expected for the full financial year.

Standards and interpretations issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) are only applicable if endorsed by the UK Endorsement Board (UKEB). At the date of approval of these financial statements there were no new IFRSs or IFRS IC interpretations which were early adopted by the Group. The following amendments are effective for the period beginning 1 April 2022 and the Group is currently assessing any potential impact:

-- Onerous Contracts - Costs of Fulfilling a Contract (Amendments to IAS 37)

-- Property, plant and equipment: Proceeds before Intended Use (Amendments to IAS 16)

-- Annual improvements to IFRS Standards 2018-2020 (Amendments to IFRS 1, IFRS 9, IFRS 16 and IAS 41)

-- References to Conceptual Framework (Amendments to IFRS 3)

Exchange Rates

In addition to the Group's presentational currency of Euros, the most significant currency for the Group is Sterling with the closing rate on 30 September 2021 of EUR1:GBP0.859 (30 September 2020: EUR1:GBP0.907, 31 March 2021: EUR1:GBP0.852) and an average rate for the period ended 30 September 2021 of EUR1:GBP0.858 (30 September 2020: EUR1:GBP0.891).

Critical accounting judgements and estimates

The preparation of consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with IFRS requires management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of policies and reported amounts of assets and liabilities, income and expenditure. Critical estimates are defined as those that have a significant risk of resulting in a material adjustment to the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities within the next financial year. The estimates and associated assumptions are based on factors including historical experience and expectations of future events that are considered to be relevant and reasonable. These estimates, assumptions and judgements are reviewed on an ongoing basis. Actual results may differ from these estimates.

2. Basis of preparation - continued

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 09, 2021 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)