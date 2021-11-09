DJ AMUNDI PRIME USA UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI PRIME USA UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) (PRAU) AMUNDI PRIME USA UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 09-Nov-2021 / 08:10 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI PRIME USA UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C)

DEALING DATE: 08/11/2021

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 29.5675

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 86100

CODE: PRAU

ISIN: LU2089238468 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRAU Sequence No.: 126315 EQS News ID: 1247289 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

