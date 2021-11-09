Food industry company Atria chose Caverion to support its factory expansion in Nurmo, Finland

HELSINKI, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion will implement technical and refrigerant piping for the expansion of Atria's poultry factory in Nurmo. Atria is one of the leading meat and food companies in Northern Europe. The investment project is the largest investment in Atria's history.

"We chose Caverion as a contractor because we wanted to involve a partner whose reliability has been proven in previous major projects," says Reijo Äijö, Vice President, Technology at Atria Plc.

The technical pipelines of the factory expansion consist of cooling, domestic water, sewerage, compressed air, pressure washing and, partly, heating. Plant production facilities will be cooled with refrigerant piping. The total delivery of the equipment includes heat exchangers, pipes, pumps, valves and fans along with their equipment.

"We are happy to be part of Atria's significant project to promote environmentally friendly food production. In our own operations, we pay special attention to the efficient use and recycling of materials," says Ville Tamminen, Head of Caverion Finland division.

The total area of the new factory building under the 2024 poultry investment project is approximately 36,000 square metres and the plant will be equipped with slaughter, cutting and packaging processes. With the new investment, Atria Finland's poultry production capacity will increase by approximately 40%. The new production technology is more environmentally friendly than before and Atria will be able to reduce the food waste caused by the production process. Construction started in spring 2021, and the entire project is scheduled to be completed in 2024.

