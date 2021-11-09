

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany exports declined unexpectedly in September, while imports logged a marginal growth, reports said citing data from Destatis on Tuesday.



Exports were down by seasonally adjusted 0.7 percent on a monthly basis in September, confounding expectations for an increase of 0.5 percent.



At the same time, imports gained 0.1 percent from August, slower than the economists' forecast of 0.6 percent.



On an unadjusted basis, the trade balance showed a surplus of EUR 13.2 billion in September compared to the expected level of EUR 13.6 billion.



