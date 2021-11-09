

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - 3i Infrastructure Plc (3IN.L) reported Tuesday that its first-half profit before tax was 250 million pounds, significantly higher than last year's 84 million pounds.



Earnings per share were 28 pence, up from 9.4 pence last year.



Total income was 56 million pounds, higher than 48 million pounds a year ago. Investment income was 47 million pounds, up from 43 million pounds in the prior year.



Further, the Board announced an interim dividend of 5.225 pence per share, scheduled to be paid on January 10 to holders of ordinary shares on the register on November 26.



Looking ahead, the company said it is well positioned for the second half and are on track to deliver increased FY22 dividend of 10.45 pence per share.



