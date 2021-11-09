

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX), a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test, reported that its net revenues for the month of October 2021 rose 10.1 percent to NT$52.75 billion from NT$47.92 billion last year.



In US dollar terms, monthly net revenues were $1.90 billion, up 14.7 percent from the prior year.



ATM net revenues for the month of October 2021 grew 37.6 percent year-on-year to US$1.10 billion.



