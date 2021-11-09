Technical collaboration with GMV provides simulation testing solution for early adopters

Spirent Communications plc (LSE:SPT), the world leader in global navigation satellite system (GNSS) testing and assurance solutions, today announced the launch of the industry's first commercially available simulation test solution for the Galileo High Accuracy Service (HAS), via a beta interface implementation based on HAS ICD version 1.2. During the development of the solution, Spirent collaborated with GMV, a leader in cutting-edge GNSS high-accuracy technologies.

Galileo HAS will provide free-of-charge high-accuracy Precise Point Positioning corrections through the Galileo E6-B signal, with accuracy under two decimeters, offering real-time improved user positioning performance. Developers need to be able test their devices against this new service to ensure they can optimally capture the emerging capability when it becomes available. By integrating HAS simulation and capabilities, Spirent's latest simulation solution enables customers to utilize and incorporate Galileo HAS as early as possible.

In February 2021, the European Union Agency for the Space Programme (EUSPA) awarded GMV with the contract for the implementation of the Galileo High Accuracy Data Generator (HADG), which will be the facility in charge of generating the high-accuracy corrections data to enable the provision of HAS. Spirent's collaboration with GMV will prove a key element in the early adoption of the service.

"The high accuracy, feature richness and flexibility of Spirent's simulator platforms provides an ideal foundation for the testing of innovative new Galileo services such as our recent Galileo HAS capability," said David Calle, Section Head of Advance GNSS Services at GMV's aerospace sector.

Jan Ackermann, Spirent's Director of Product Line Management said: "The high level of expertise and in-depth understanding of Galileo HAS within GMV provided important guidance as we implemented HAS on our simulation platform. This enabled us to again be the first in the industry to offer a commercial solution to simulate and test these important new capabilities."

For more information about this new test capability for HAS, visit https://www.spirent.com/products/pnt-simulation-systems

