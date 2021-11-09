TF Bank AB (publ): TF Bank: Monthly statistics October 2021

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The total loan portfolio amounted to SEK 10,186 million at the end of October. Compared to October 2020, the loan portfolio has increased by 33 % in local currencies.

Month Oct-21 Oct-20 Change Consumer Lending





New lending, SEK million 446 339 32 % Ecommerce Solutions





Transaction volume*, SEK million 735 378 94 % Credit Cards





New lending, SEK million 242 122 98 %

Cumulative for the year Jan-Oct 21 Jan-Oct 20 Change Consumer Lending





New lending, SEK million 3 886 3 234 20 % Ecommerce Solutions





Transaction volume*, SEK million 5 096 2 793 82 % Credit Cards





New lending, SEK million 1 917 779 146 %

*The sum of all purchases that goes through TF Bank's payment solutions

All figures for October 2021 are preliminary.

For further information, please contact:

Mikael Meomuttel, CFO and Head of Investor Relations +46 (0) 70 626 95 33

The information was provided for publication on November 9, 2021 at 08.30 CET.

TF Bank in brief

TF Bank was founded 1987 and is an internet-based niche bank offering consumer banking services and e-commerce solutions through a proprietary IT platform with a high degree of automation. Deposit and lending activities are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany and Austria through branch or cross-border banking. The operations are divided into three segments: Consumer Lending, Ecommerce Solutions and Credit Cards. TF Bank is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

