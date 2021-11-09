TF Bank AB (publ): TF Bank: Monthly statistics October 2021

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The total loan portfolio amounted to SEK 10,186 million at the end of October. Compared to October 2020, the loan portfolio has increased by 33 % in local currencies.
Month
Oct-21
Oct-20
Change
Consumer Lending
New lending, SEK million
446
339
32 %
Ecommerce Solutions
Transaction volume*, SEK million
735
378
94 %
Credit Cards
New lending, SEK million
242
122
98 %
Cumulative for the year
Jan-Oct 21
Jan-Oct 20
Change
Consumer Lending
New lending, SEK million
3 886
3 234
20 %
Ecommerce Solutions
Transaction volume*, SEK million
5 096
2 793
82 %
Credit Cards
New lending, SEK million
1 917
779
146 %
*The sum of all purchases that goes through TF Bank's payment solutions
All figures for October 2021 are preliminary.
TF Bank in brief
TF Bank was founded 1987 and is an internet-based niche bank offering consumer banking services and e-commerce solutions through a proprietary IT platform with a high degree of automation. Deposit and lending activities are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany and Austria through branch or cross-border banking. The operations are divided into three segments: Consumer Lending, Ecommerce Solutions and Credit Cards. TF Bank is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.
