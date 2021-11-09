Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 09.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Glow LifeTech wirft den Motor an!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14XKR ISIN: SE0007331608 Ticker-Symbol: 6TF 
Frankfurt
09.11.21
09:15 Uhr
21,650 Euro
+0,250
+1,17 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TF BANK AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TF BANK AB 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
09.11.2021 | 09:04
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TF Bank AB (publ): TF Bank: Monthly statistics October 2021

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The total loan portfolio amounted to SEK 10,186 million at the end of October. Compared to October 2020, the loan portfolio has increased by 33 % in local currencies.

Month

Oct-21

Oct-20

Change

Consumer Lending




New lending, SEK million

446

339

32 %

Ecommerce Solutions




Transaction volume*, SEK million

735

378

94 %

Credit Cards




New lending, SEK million

242

122

98 %

Cumulative for the year

Jan-Oct 21

Jan-Oct 20

Change

Consumer Lending




New lending, SEK million

3 886

3 234

20 %

Ecommerce Solutions




Transaction volume*, SEK million

5 096

2 793

82 %

Credit Cards




New lending, SEK million

1 917

779

146 %

*The sum of all purchases that goes through TF Bank's payment solutions

All figures for October 2021 are preliminary.

For further information, please contact:

Mikael Meomuttel, CFO and Head of Investor Relations +46 (0) 70 626 95 33

The information was provided for publication on November 9, 2021 at 08.30 CET.

TF Bank in brief

TF Bank was founded 1987 and is an internet-based niche bank offering consumer banking services and e-commerce solutions through a proprietary IT platform with a high degree of automation. Deposit and lending activities are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany and Austria through branch or cross-border banking. The operations are divided into three segments: Consumer Lending, Ecommerce Solutions and Credit Cards. TF Bank is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/tf-bank-ab--publ-/r/tf-bank--monthly-statistics-october-2021,c3448933

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/13973/3448933/1492726.pdf

Press release PDF

TF BANK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.