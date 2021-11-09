- (PLX AI) - Coloplast is a solid defensive stock with potential for nice growth generation, analysts at Handelsbanken said.
- • The analysts maintained a hold rating on the stock, with price target DKK 1,100
- • By acquiring Atos Medical, Coloplast secures access to another strategic business area in a chronic ailment segment, Handelsbanken said
- • The deal makes good strategic sense and will support Coloplast's revenue and product portfolio: Handelsbanken
- • Coloplast was down 0.4% at DKK 1,111.50 in early trading today
