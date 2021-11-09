

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Savills plc (SVS), a U.K.- based business providing real estate services globally, on Tuesday said that for the current year, it expects to achieve profit materially ahead of 2019. The company said that since June, it has recorded good performance, particularly in the UK and Asia Pacific regions.



Continental Europe and Middle East, as well as North America, witnessed anticipated levels of recovery but have not returned to the 2019 levels of activity. Savills Investment Management too has exceeded expectations, bolstered by the early exercise of the option to acquire the remaining interests in DRC Capital LLP and its strong performance since May, the company said in a statement.



Due to the strength of the prime residential markets, which is expected to witness drop in market volumes only in 2022, as well as the improvements in the commercial capital transaction markets, the U.K. business is expected to materially exceed earlier expectations for 2021 and the outturn for 2019.



Shares of Savills plc closed Monday's trading at $1,420 pounds, up 6 pounds or 0.42 percent from previous close.



