- (PLX AI) - Ambu shares fell nearly 5% in early trading after guidance for the next year was lower than expected.
- • Ambu issued guidance for the next fiscal year of 15-19% organic growth and 7-9% EBIT margin
- • Consensus was for 19.5% organic growth and 11.4% EBIT margin
- • Assuming the mid point of the guidance range, consensus needs to be cut by about 32%, SEB said
- • The company announced positive interim data from its duodenoscope clinical trial, but we remain cautious on the product uptake, SEB said
