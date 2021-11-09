Anzeige
Dienstag, 09.11.2021
Breaking News! Glow LifeTech wirft den Motor an!
09.11.2021 | 09:51
UK Mortgages Ltd - Investor Update Presentation

PR Newswire

London, November 9

UK Mortgages Limited
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440, LEI 549300388LT7VTHCIT59)

Investor Update Presentation

The Portfolio Management team will be hosting an update on Tuesday 9th November at 11am to discuss the outlook and opportunities for the UK Mortgages Limited Fund, highlighting how their views feed into positioning.

Please click here to view the presentation

For more information on how to register, please contact events@twentyfouram.com

