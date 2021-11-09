- (PLX AI) - Bakkafrost share fell 12% after a big earnings miss caused by losses in Scotland, where some farming sites had reduced health.
- • Q3 operational EBIT was DKK 71 million vs. estimate DKK 296 million, with the Scotland farming segment making an operational EBIT of DKK -81.3 million
- • The Scottish miss is a continuation of problems seen before and it will take time until this ideally becomes a stable segment, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said
- • Consensus for operating profit this year will be adjusted down by 25%, and another 5% next year, Kepler said
- • Nevertheless, Kepler maintained a buy recommendation on the stock, with price target NOK 865
