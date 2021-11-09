Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2021) - PathDAO is creating a community driven DAO that develops opportunities in the blockchain gaming metaverse and NFT assets. Paving the way for opportunities to uplift communities through P2E while providing asset management convenience to the wider crypto community.





The Metaverse

The gaming industry has been growing rapidly with many major companies hitting the stock markets at insane revenues and valuations. The blockchain gaming metaverse helps in redistributing earnings back into the participating community (instead of fully captured by the developers), allowing for a virtuous cycle of pay-to-play/own and pay-to-earn.

This symbiotic ecosystem has been proven to work with Axie Infinity's surge in popularity, changing the lives of many players across the SEA region and globally. More games are now mushrooming with this P2E vision, we are just at the tip of an iceberg. PathDAO helps both retail investors and gamers alike to participate in this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Introducing PathDAO

PathDAO was birthed with a vision to create two interlacing paths. The first path is for the masses - retail investors seeking to navigate the blockchain gaming and NFT-scape through robust asset management. The second path is for the players - gamers and people who have lost income and livelihood during the pandemic looking for a path forward in their bleakest days.

PathDAO is the intersection of these two Paths, amplifying value for both investors and players.

PathDAO's founding team is based in Southeast Asia, at the epicentre of global P2E activity. The team has a strong track record in DeFi, guild-building, and in-game asset management, averaging ~32x return across Q3 2021 alone.

Owning a piece of PathDAO

At the heart of PathDAO is $PATH governance tokens. These in simplistic terms are the "shares of the company", where owning $PATH reflects ownership of the Path Treasury. You can also be involved in governance decisions and help shape the future of PathDAO.

PathDAO IDO set for 14th November.

PathDAO is offering investors leading-edge exposure to the P2E ecosystem through its upcoming IDO this week. Investors who missed out on the likes of $SAND, $AXS and $ILV now has the opportunity to get in early on the next ~50x opportunity.

Valuation at entry is expected to be highly attractive versus established players such as YGG & Blackpool, with opportunity headroom estimated between 8-50x from a Price-to-Book ratio perspective.

Investing in PathDAO has a secondary effect - investors will play a huge part in uplifting communities in Southeast Asia that were affected by the pandemic through the P2E scholarships that will be established from raised funds.

With over 100 Ethereum raised in the Phase 1 community seed round in the last 2 weeks, and more than 100 Axie scholars onboarded, the PathDAO team is wasting no time in deploying capital. Leveraging on its large player base & spending power, PathDAO is in the midst of forging key partnerships and gaining early access to off-market deals with up-and-coming games.

In summary, FOUR key reasons to participate in $PATH token launch:

1. Gain exposure to NFTs, Metaverses & P2E gaming without the need for active management (assets in this space have gone up ~20 x in the past 6 months and are expected to continue their trajectory)

2. Skilled management team with strong track records in investments / asset management, experience in NFT project launches and good connections in the Cryptopunk, Kongz, BAYC, Axie, etc spaces

3. Massively undervalued vs the likes of YGG, Blackpool and Merit Circle, with an upside of at least 8-50x

4. 100% of money raised go straight into treasury, instead of a portion being distributed to the founding team

The IDO will start at 09:00 EST, 14 November. IDO ends 09:00 EST, 17 November.

For more information about pathDAO, visit the website at https://pathdao.io or join Discord using the following link: https://discord.com/invite/pathdao

