- (PLX AI) - Raketech says strengthens its position in the US with sport acquisition of the assets of A.T.S. Consultants.
- • Raketech says purchase price amounts to USD 15.5 million in cash and shares
- • As a result of the acquisition, Raketech's US revenues are expected to reach up to 20% percent of the group's total already during Q1 2022
- • At the same time, Raketech's sports segment is expected to reach up to 35% percent of the group's total
RAKETECH GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de