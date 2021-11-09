- (PLX AI) - Bilfinger says building production facility of mRNA active ingredients for a leading biopharmaceutical company.
- • The industrial services provider delivers the molecular biological reactors that are the core of the new plant
- • Bilfinger is also responsible for the construction of the plant's process piping systems
- • The "ultra-fast track project" will be completed in less than a year
- • To flexibly meet the demands of installation peaks, there will at times be up to 60 Bilfinger employees on site
