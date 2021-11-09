Top 10 Largest Danish Pension Fund P+ Chooses Premialab

LONDON, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Premialab announced today that Danish pension fund P+ Pensionskassen for Akademikere (P+) will use Premialab Platform and Premialab Pure Factors to improve their allocation and risk monitoring across fund managers and systematic strategies.

Premialab has recently launched the next generation platform 2.0, including a new portfolio construction module and state of the art look-through dynamic risk dashboards. This latest development brings more intuitive navigation between Premialab Analytics to drive actionable decisions on portfolio optimization and risk monitoring across factors and asset classes.

Andreas Karlsson, heading up the Nordic region at Premialab, said, "with the low interest rate environment, we are seeing an increased focus on alternative sources of return, and believe we are in a unique position to support such efforts."

"Our Board of Directors has recently announced the adoption of a new strategy to set the direction for the pension fund's work in the coming years," said John Hydeskov, Head of Liquid Investments at P+. "As a result, we are looking to increase our allocation to liquid alternatives, and Premialab will support our due diligence on strategies available in the market, monitor current investments, and provide additional transparency into this asset class."

"Our comprehensive universe of strategies and advanced analytics are perfectly positioned to help institutions to improve their allocation across asset classes and investment styles," said Adrien Geliot, CEO at Premialab. "We are delighted to partner with P+, and to add to the growing number of pension funds using our unique industry dataset, proprietary factor insights, and risk analytics to help make better investment decisions."

About Premialab

Premialab is an independent platform providing data, analytics, and risk solutions on systematic, factor, and multi-asset strategies in collaboration with leading investment banks and institutional investors globally. Combining intelligent technology with a unique source of information, the platform empowers asset allocators to make better investment decisions while achieving the utmost time and cost efficiency.

With offices in Paris, London, New York, Hong Kong, and Stockholm, the group has established strong partnerships with the top 17 investments banks, global asset managers, pensions funds & insurance companies.



About P+

P + is a pension fund for academics. We are over 100,000 members who own P +, and we have a total of DKK 150 billion. This makes us one of Denmark's 10 largest pension companies. We are set in the world to create value for our members and take care of our members throughout life. What makes us something very special is that we are a 100 percent member-owned cross-cutting pension fund, where all profits go to the members. For more information about P+, visit our website or connect with us on LinkedIn.