09 November 2021

Augmentum Fintech plc

Notice of Interim Results and Analyst Briefing

Augmentum Fintech plc will announce its interim results for the six-month period to 30 September 2021 on 22 November 2021.

The Portfolio Manager will host a conference call for Analysts at 10.30 a.m. on 22 November 2021.

For access to the conference call please register at: results@augmentum.vc

Augmentum Fintech

Nigel Szembel, Investor Relations

+44 (0)7802 362088

nigel@augmentum.vc Peel Hunt LLP

Liz Yong, Luke Simpson, Huw Jeremy

(Investment Banking) +44 (0)20 7418 8900 Singer Capital Markets

Harry Gooden, Robert Peel, James Moat

(Investment Banking) +44 (0)20 7496 3000 Frostrow Capital LLP

Paul Griggs, Company Secretary +44 (0)20 3709 8733

About Augmentum Fintech

Augmentum invests in fast growing fintech businesses that are disrupting the financial services sector. Augmentum is the UK's only publicly listed investment company focusing on the fintech sector in the UK and wider Europe, having launched on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in 2018, giving businesses access to patient capital and support, unrestricted by conventional fund timelines and giving public markets investors access to a largely privately held investment sector during its main period of growth.