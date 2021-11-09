- (PLX AI) - Ambu is feeling the squeeze from raw material inflation combined with stable average selling prices, analysts at Bank of America said.
- • BofA maintains an underperform rating on Ambu after quarterly results and new guidance for next year that was below consensus
- • The headwinds may be transitory, but with many disappointments and downward earnings revisions, the share will be under pressure, BofA said
- • Price target remains DKK 90
