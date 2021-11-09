Anzeige
09.11.2021 | 10:41
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Norditek Group AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (577/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Norditek Group AB, company registration
number 559307-6986, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing
requirements. 

Provided that Norditek Group AB, applies for admission to trading of its shares
on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to
be November 10, 2021. 



Shares

Short name:               NOTEK          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed: 12,637,727       
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:               SE0016843486      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:               1            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:             238235         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:      559307-6986       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             First North STO/8    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                SSME          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:            SEK           
----------------------------------------------------------------



Classification

Code Name             
-----------------------------------
50  Industrials         
-----------------------------------
5020 Industrial Goods and Services
-----------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Partner Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Partner
Fondkommission AB on +46 31 761 22 30.
