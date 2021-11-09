

STUTTGART (dpa-AFX) - Porsche Automobil Holding SE (POAHY.PK, POAHF.PK) said its after-tax group result increased significantly to 3.3 billion euros in the first nine months of 2021 from 437 million euros, prior year. The company noted that the consolidated earnings after taxes were largely influenced by the result from shares accounted for using the equity method in Volkswagen AG amounting to 3.37 billion euros compared to 505 million euros, last year. The company said the reason for the increase is in particular the positive earnings development at the level of the Volkswagen Group, after the previous year was heavily impacted by the effects of the Covid 19 pandemic.



For fiscal 2021, Porsche SE continues to expect consolidated earnings after taxes of between 3.4 billion euros and 4.9 billion euros.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

