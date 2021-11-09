PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: Save the date: MMK online. Fireside chat with the leadership team on the 7 December 2021

DJ MMK: Save the date: MMK online. Fireside chat with the leadership team on the 7 December 2021

PJSC MMK ("MMK", or "the Group") (MOEX: MAGN; LSE: MMK), one of the world's largest steel producers, is pleased to invite the investment community to join «MMK online. Fireside chat with the leadership team» on the 7 December 2021. Save the date: Chairman of the Board of Directors Victor Rashnikov and CEO Pavel Shilyaev will discuss market trends, as well as the latest corporate developments and the Group's strategic view for 2025. MMK online. The event will take place via online video conference on 7 December 2021 at 5:00 pm Moscow time Fireside chat with (2:00 pm London time, 9:00 am New York time). the leadership team -- Date: 09 november 2021 7 December 2021 Magnitogorsk, Russia -- Time: 17:00 Moscow time 14:00 London time 9:00 New York time Further information on the event as well as agenda will be provided later. Registration details for the online video conference will be provided in due course. About MMK MMK is one of the world's largest steel producers and a leading Russian metals company. The Group's operations in Russia include a large steel-producing unit encompassing the entire production chain, from the preparation of iron ore to downstream processing of rolled steel. MMK turns out a broad range of steel products, with a predominant share of premium products. In 2020, MMK produced 11.6 mln tonnes of crude steel and sold 10.8 Please subscribe to our mln tonnes of commercial steel products. official MMK channel on Telegram to be the first to ??K is an industry leader in terms of production costs and margins. Group revenue in know about key MMK news. 2020 totalled USD 6,395 mln, with an EBITDA of USD 1,492 mln. MMK boasts the industry's lowest debt burden. Net debt/EBITDA ratio was -0.06? at the end of 2020. The Group's investment-grade rating is confirmed by the leading global rating agencies Fitch, Moody's and S&P. MMK's ordinary shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, while its depositary receipts are traded on the London Stock Exchange. Free float amounts to 20.2%. INVESTOR RELATIONS KEY UPCOMING EVENTS IN 2021 Veronika Kryachko +7 915 380 6266 FINANCIAL CALENDAR kryachko.vs@mmk.ru 8-9 November GS 13th Annual CEEMEA 1x1 Conference, online ESG 8-9 November 10th Global Natural Resources Conference, online DEPARTMENT 15 November Moscow Exchange Forum, online Yaroslava Vrubel vrubel.ys@mmk.ru COMMUNICATIONS DEPARTMENT Dmitry Kuchumov +7 985 219 2874 kuchumov.do@mmk.ru Oleg Egorov +7 903 971 8837 egorov.oa@mmk.ru

