WKN: A0MQJ0 ISIN: US5591892048 Ticker-Symbol: MHQ 
Frankfurt
09.11.21
10:11 Uhr
10,300 Euro
+0,100
+0,98 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS PJSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS PJSC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,20010,40013:22
Dow Jones News
09.11.2021 | 10:58
125 Leser
PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: Save the date: MMK online. Fireside chat with the leadership team on the 7 December 2021

DJ MMK: Save the date: MMK online. Fireside chat with the leadership team on the 7 December 2021

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) MMK: Save the date: MMK online. Fireside chat with the leadership team on the 7 December 2021 09-Nov-2021 / 10:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

PJSC MMK ("MMK", or "the Group") (MOEX: MAGN; LSE: MMK), one of the world's largest steel 
          producers, is pleased to invite the investment community to join «MMK online. Fireside chat with 
          the leadership team» on the 7 December 2021. 
Save the date:   Chairman of the Board of Directors Victor Rashnikov and CEO Pavel Shilyaev will discuss market 
          trends, as well as the latest corporate developments and the Group's strategic view for 2025. 
MMK online. 
          The event will take place via online video conference on 7 December 2021 at 5:00 pm Moscow time 
Fireside chat with (2:00 pm London time, 9:00 am New York time). 
the leadership team 
 
 
             -- Date: 
09 november 2021    7 December 2021 
Magnitogorsk, 
Russia 
             -- Time: 
            17:00 Moscow time 
            14:00 London time 
            9:00 New York time 
 
          Further information on the event as well as agenda will be provided later. Registration details for 
          the online video conference will be provided in due course. 
About MMK 
MMK is one of the world's largest steel producers and a leading Russian metals company. 
The Group's operations in Russia include a large steel-producing unit encompassing the 
entire production chain, from the preparation of iron ore to downstream processing of 
rolled steel. MMK turns out a broad range of steel products, with a predominant share 
of premium products. In 2020, MMK produced 11.6 mln tonnes of crude steel and sold 10.8 Please subscribe to our 
mln tonnes of commercial steel products.                        official MMK channel on 
                                            Telegram to be the first to 
??K is an industry leader in terms of production costs and margins. Group revenue in  know about key MMK news. 
2020 totalled USD 6,395 mln, with an EBITDA of USD 1,492 mln. MMK boasts the industry's 
lowest debt burden. Net debt/EBITDA ratio was -0.06? at the end of 2020. The Group's 
investment-grade rating is confirmed by the leading global rating agencies Fitch, 
Moody's and S&P. 
MMK's ordinary shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, while its depositary receipts 
are traded on the London Stock Exchange. Free float amounts to 20.2%. 
 
 
INVESTOR RELATIONS 
             KEY UPCOMING EVENTS IN 2021 
Veronika Kryachko 
+7 915 380 6266      FINANCIAL CALENDAR 
kryachko.vs@mmk.ru 
 
 
             8-9 November GS 13th Annual CEEMEA 1x1 Conference, online 
ESG 
             8-9 November 10th Global Natural Resources Conference, online 
DEPARTMENT 
             15 November  Moscow Exchange Forum, online 
Yaroslava Vrubel vrubel.ys@mmk.ru COMMUNICATIONS DEPARTMENT Dmitry Kuchumov +7 985 219 2874 kuchumov.do@mmk.ru Oleg Egorov +7 903 971 8837 egorov.oa@mmk.ru

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US5591892048 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     MMK 
LEI Code:   253400XSJ4C01YMCXG44 
Sequence No.: 126323 
EQS News ID:  1247316 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1247316&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 09, 2021 04:26 ET (09:26 GMT)

