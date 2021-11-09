Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd. (KOSDAQ 046890), a leading global innovator of LED technology, announced that its SunLike Series natural spectrum LEDs, which implement light that closely matches the spectrum of sunlight, has been adopted by biOrb for its innovative new Vivariums.

biOrb Vivariums (from Oase) have created an innovative and original approach which allows reptile enthusiasts to recreate their own small biome. Recent research is showing that one of the most important aspects in recreating a natural habitat is the quality of the light used, after millions of years of evolution, full spectrum light is a major part of the animal's welfare, until now, this has been impossible to achieve. But now with Sunlike reptiles and plants are thriving and the hobbyist can see their world as nature intended, in all its vibrancy.

With SunLike Series natural spectrum LEDs, the fixtures are designed to bring out the natural colour tones of objects achieving a lower blue light peak, similar to the sunlight spectral curve, which enables the reduction of scattered reflection and glare and it also provides healthy and comfortable light, improving the environment for living and displaying colors and textures more accurately with CRI 97 and TM30 100.

There has been a significant increase in research activity on the relationship between light and human and animal bio-functions, including a recent scientific study focused on the effects of light spectrum on sleep quality, visual comfort, overall well-being, and daytime alertness; encompassing the interaction of both visual and non-visual light on humans, plants and animals. The study, published in the Journal of Lighting Research Technology on March 24, 2019, found "evidence that a daylight [natural spectrum] LED solution has beneficial effects on visual comfort, daytime alertness, mood, and sleep intensity in healthy volunteers."

"Seoul Semiconductor's SunLike Series natural spectrum LEDs have two beneficial effects in contrast to conventional LEDs for animals. There is the right amount of cyan 490nm wavelength to stimulate them during the day and there is no blue energy in the night to calm and prepare the animals to sleep like the real day/night cycle" said Oliver Schaefer Europe Executive Vice President of Seoul Semiconductor. "We have more and more customers interested in the SunLike technology as thanks to scientists we are discovering new applications every day" added him.

SunLike Series LEDs are an advanced technology that has achieved the highest level of eye safety certification from the International Commission on Illumination as a safe light source with no photo-biological risks.

Introduced in June 2017, the SunLike Series natural spectrum LEDs are an advanced light source that combine the latest optical and compound semiconductor technology of Seoul Semiconductor with Toshiba Materials' TRI-R technology. TRI-R, supported by Toshiba Materials, finds in the definition "The light closest to the sun for human well-being" its original concept. The sun light spectrum is developed by the same company and can be reproduced by a white LED light source technology. TRI-R is a registered trademark by the Toshiba Materials Co., LTD.

About biOrb

Since 1999 biOrb has stood for innovation. Initially designing easy-to-own aquariums and more latterly, Terrariums and now Vivariums.

Today, biOrb is owned by German manufacturer OASE. The OASE name stands for spectacular fountains and "state of the art" equipment and services. Founded in 1949, OASE is now the market leader in the fountain technology industry. Our innovative products are designed for long life with maximized reliability as well as ease of maintenance and our support service are the best in the industry. Headquartered in Germany, OASE understands the importance of a local presence to customers. We believe it is important to support our customers wherever they are located. With 13 subsidiaries in Europe, Asia and the US and a network of certified local partners we provide our customers fast, reliable, and efficient after Sales Services in their native language whenever and wherever they are needed.

About Seoul Semiconductor

Seoul Semiconductor develops and commercializes LEDs for automotive, general illumination, specialty lighting, and backlighting markets. As the second-largest LED manufacturer globally excluding the captive market, Seoul Semiconductor holds more than 14,000 patents, offers a wide range of technologies, and mass produces innovative LED products such as SunLike delivering the world's best light quality in a next-generation LED enabling human-centric lighting optimized for circadian rhythms; WICOP a simpler structured package-free LED which provides market leading color uniformity and cost savings at the fixture level, providing high lumen density and design flexibility; NanoDriver Series the world's smallest 24W DC LED drivers; Acrich, the world's first high-voltage AC-driven LED technology developed in 2005, including all AC LED-related technologies from chip to module and circuit fabrication, and nPola, a new LED product based on GaN-substrate technology that achieves more than ten times the output of conventional LEDs. UCD constitutes a high color gamut display which delivers more than 90% NTSC. For more information, please visit www.seoulsemicon.com/en.

