The "Ferrystat Seasonal and Forecast Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The passenger report (and associated spreadsheet) shows seasonally adjusted data for the main ferry routes based on the monthly figures generated by IRN's monthly passenger ferry survey (Ferrystat).

Data is shown for passengers, cars and coaches for the UK-Continental (Short sea, North Sea and Western Channel), UK-Ireland (Northern, Central, and Southern) and Domestic (Channel Islands, Isle of Man, Isle of Wight, Scotland) routes.

Data tables are supported by Figures showing the reported, seasonally adjust and trend data. The report has forecasts for passengers, cars, and coaches for the above routes for the coming 12 months on a monthly basis, with data tables supported by Figure showing the forecast mid-estimates and the upper and lower bounds of the forecasts.

The report is published quarterly: January (data to December), May (data to April), July (data to June) and October (data to September).

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Continental Passengers

3. Continental Cars

4. Continental Coaches

5. UK-Ireland Passengers

6. UK-Ireland Cars

7. UK-Ireland Coaches

8. Domestic Passengers

9. Domestic Cars

10. Domestic Coaches

