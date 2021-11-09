Anzeige
09.11.2021
Infortrend Technology: EonStor GS Scale-Out Unified Storage Accelerates Media Post-Production

TAIPEI, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), the industry-leading enterprise storage provider, has launched EonStor GS scale-out unified storage capable to significantly speed up post-production collaboration on 4K/8K ultra-high resolution media. The solution offers flexible expandability of performance and capacity to dozens-of-PB for media projects.

When several independent storages are deployed in the Media & Entertainment (M&E) studio, the common problems are their inability to on-demand scale out performance and capacity, complicated management of isolated storages with separate file directories, troublesome distribution of workloads between storage appliances, and effort-consuming backup. Suitable for medium and small post-production teams with around 10-20 creators, EonStor GS scale-out storage allows to add GS one by one to the cluster - up to 4 appliances, based on the current demands for editing/rendering and archiving. This linearly increases performance for collaborative 4K/8K media post-production workflow and expands capacity up to 40 PB. The scale-out function integrates multiple GS appliances into a single file system to provide easy file management and organization.

GS scale-out unified storage also features the auto-balancing function to simplify workloads distribution among each GS, including a newly added one, for getting optimized cluster performance and reducing IT storage management burdens.

Moreover, it supports tier configuration to combine the high-performance all-flash GS (for 4K/8K editing) and the entry-level GSe with HDD (for storage and backup) in a single cluster under a single directory. In this way, users can enjoy high-performance and high-capacity storage with easy file management. For example, editors can fulfill project backup with just one click without manually copying it between SSD and HDD storage folders.

"When needed, M&E users can expand GS scale-out storage hassle-free to enjoy high-performance workflow and quick file access," noted Frank Lee, Senior Director of Product Planning.

Learn more about EonStor GS, EonStor GSe, and Software Promotion Program

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user-friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more information, please visit www.infortrend.com

Infortrend and EonStor are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc.; other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

