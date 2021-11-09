- (PLX AI) - Instalco Q3 EPS SEK 2.47.
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|41,660
|41,980
|12:07
|41,680
|41,920
|12:07
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|12:04
|Instalco Drops 7% After Earnings Miss on Weak Organic Growth
|(PLX AI) - Instalco shares fell 7% after third-quarter revenue missed consensus expectations amid weak organic growth.• Q3 organic growth was 2.2%, while analysts expected 7%• Instalco continues to...
|11:09
|Instalco Q3 Revenue SEK 1,989 Million vs. Estimate SEK 2,061 Million
|11:06
|INSTALCO: Interim report January - September 2021
|Fr
|Nomination Committee appointed in Instalco AB
|02.11.
|Invitation to phone conference with webcast in conjunction with the release of the Instalco Q3 2021 report
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|INSTALCO AB
|44,580
|-4,46 %