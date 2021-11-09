

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices rose on Tuesday amid renewed bets on the recovery of oil demand after the United States lifted travel restrictions to several countries.



Brent crude futures for January delivery rose 60 cents, or 0.7 percent, to $84.03 a barrel, after gaining 0.8 percent on Monday. WTI crude futures for December settlement were up 63 cents, or 0.8 percent, at $82.56.



Oil extended gains for a third straight session after the U.S. lifted restrictions on travel from a long list of countries including Mexico, Canada and most of Europe.



Starting from Monday, the U.S. is accepting fully vaccinated travelers at airports and land borders, doing away with a COVID-19 restriction that dates back to the Trump administration.



As vaccinations increase and restrictions ease, analysts expect jet fuel demand to receive a healthy boost.



The passing of the $1 trillion U.S. infrastructure bill in Congress and better-than-expected Chinese exports data also helped lift the outlook for fuel demand.



JPMorgan Chase said global demand for oil in November was already nearly back to pre-pandemic levels of 100 million barrels per day (bpd), following last year's collapse.



As supply remains tight, U.S. President Biden is expected to take measures as early as this week to address soaring gasoline prices.



