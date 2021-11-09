

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices held steady near a two-month high on Tuesday as the dollar softened and U.S. Treasury yields slipped after the uplift triggered by the weekend passage of the long-delayed infrastructure bill.



Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,826.17 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were marginally lower at $1,827.60.



The dollar hovered close to the previous session's lows and the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes ticked down to 1.4793 percent following reports that Fed Governor Lael Brainard, widely viewed as the most dovish member of the Federal Open Market Committee, was interviewed for the top job at the U.S. central bank.



Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans on Monday repeated his view that the current surge in inflation is largely 'temporary' and he still believes the Fed will not need to raise interest rates until 2023.



On the economic front, investors await key inflation data from the U.S. and China due this week for clues about the outlook for interest rates.



